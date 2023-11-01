Bob Knight, renowned Indiana basketball coach, dies at 83
Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana Hoosiers for three decades, died Wednesday at the age of 83.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
Bob Knight was an American original and a cultural touchstone with oversized impact — both good and sometimes less so.
