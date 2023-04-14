Bob Lee's final hours involved a concerned text from suspect's sister and an argument, court documents show

The office building where Nima Momeni's company, ExpandIT, operated out of in Emeryville, California. Lloyd Lee/Insider

New details have emerged about Cash App founder Bob Lee's final hours on April 4.

According to court records, Lee and the suspect argued about the suspect's sister.

Lee had been out with the suspect's sister the night prior to the stabbing, prosecutors wrote.

Cash App founder Bob Lee and Nima Momeni, the man charged with his murder, argued about Momeni's sister prior to a fatal stabbing in early April where Lee was killed, according to new documents that detail Lee's final hours.

Court records released on Friday included text messages and testimonial evidence that helped illuminate what happened in the early morning hours of April 4 when Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee to death. Momeni and Lee had a disagreement about Momeni's sister, and his sister texted Lee the night prior to the stabbing, after they had hung out with a group, prosecutors wrote in the documents.

According to the documents, Lee had been drinking with a group of friends that included Momeni's sister that night, and later that night Lee and Momeni had a disagreement. A friend who spoke to police said that the group were first at a house drinking during the day, and later went to Lee's hotel room.

"The conversation was about Defendant [Momeni] picking up his younger sister from the house where they had earlier met her on the 1500 block of Mission St," prosecutors wrote. "Witness 1 said Defendant [Momeni] was questioning Victim [Lee] regarding whether his sister was doing drugs anything inappropriate."

According to the witness, Lee told Momeni that his sister had not taken any substances and that "nothing inappropriate had happened."

The door to Momeni's office in Emeryville, CA. Lloyd Lee/Insider

Prosecutors said in the documents that camera footage showed Momeni arriving at his sister's apartment building at 8:31 p.m. on April 3, while Lee entered her building at 12:39 a.m. By 2:03 a.m., Lee and Momeni leave Momeni's sister's apartment in Momeni's White BMW Z4.

Momeni then drives Lee to a secluded corner where they spoke outside of the car for several minutes before Momeni fatally stabbed Lee and quickly left in the BMW, prosecutors added.

Story continues

"Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," Momeni's sister wrote to Lee after the argument happened, according to the documents.

"Thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class," she texted Lee. "Love you Selfish pricks."

On Friday morning, San Francisco police searched Momeni's sister's apartment, per the Chronicle. Momeni was scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge on Friday, but his hearing was delayed to April 25.

Read the original article on Business Insider