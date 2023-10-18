Bob Menendez has raised nearly $275K to fight federal corruption charges, report says

Sen. Bob Menendez raised $274,500 from a maritime union, political action committees and supporters for his new legal defense fund through the end of September to help him cover legal expenses relating to federal bribery charges he and his wife face that were unsealed on Sept. 22.

A donor to a legal expense fund can give up to $10,000 a year. According to Washington D.C.-based Roll Call, which viewed a report filed with the Senate Office of Public Records, those who gave the maximum to the account Menendez set up in April include South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross ; William Tambussi of the New Jersey firm Brown & Connery; and brothers David and Michael Barry, co-owners of Hoboken-based Ironstate Development Co.

North America's largest union of maritime workers, the the International Longshoremen's Association, and Menendez's leadership PAC, the New Millennium PAC, also pitched in $10,000 each. VIBE PAC, the leadership PAC of Rep. Tony Cárdenas, a California Democrat, donated $5,000.

The Senate Office of Public Records does not make legal expense fund reports available online. A request by NorthJersey.com to email or fax a copy was denied.

The fund spent $55,209, including $50,000 for legal services at Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears. Attorney Danny Onorato of the firm represents Nadine Menendez, who faces bribery charges alongside her husband. The legal defense fund also returned a $5,000 contribution from Donald Scarinici of Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC, a Little Falls-based business law firm.

Roll Call first reported the details of Monday's filing to the Senate Office of Public Records.

The federal indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship" with three New Jersey businessmen, also charged, who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt.” Bribes allegedly included cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low- or no-show job and a Mercedes-Benz. Menendez denies the charges.

Menendez has also reported spending more than $224,000 on legal expenses through his campaign account between January and September 30, 2023, as well as paying more than $103,000 to HaystackID, a digital consulting service and computer forensics company that the Trump Organization hired to respond to subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Menendez had previously set up a legal expense fund when he was accused of accepting bribes in exchange to promote the interests of his longtime friend, Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen. A trial on the corruption charges ended in a mistrial, the judge acquitted Menendez and Melgen on some of the charges and prosecutors dropped the remainder of the charges a week later.

That account had raised more than $5.1 million between early 2014 — when federal authorities began their investigation — and the end of 2018. The previous fund received $205,000 from members of the Barry family and employees of their real estate companies, as well as $54,000 from New Jersey politicians and leaders in the Democratic Party, including now-Gov. Phil Murphy, George Norcross and his brother, Phil Norcross. This time around, Murphy and other top Democrats in the state are calling for Menendez to resign.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sen. Menendez fundraises nearly $275K to fight corruption charges