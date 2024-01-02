Bob Montross, champion of South Dakota's beef industry, dies at 76

A photo of Bob Montross, a De Smet cattle producer and founding board member of Beef Bucks, Inc. Montross died at the age of 76 on Friday after decades of promoting the beef industry and fundraising within his rural community.

Bob Montross, an icon of South Dakota's beef industry and a tireless ambassador of agriculture, died Friday at age 76.

According to his obituary, Montross passed at his home in De Smet.

Montross was a founding board member of Beef Bucks, Inc., a non-profit organization. Through the Beef Bucks program, Montross, his wife, Nancy, and the group's volunteer board of directors worked to promote the beef industry. Millions of dollars and thousands of pounds in beef purchases have flowed through the program since 1997.

"The loss of Bob Montross is deeply felt by the entire Beef Bucks family, as well as the broader beef industry," stated Beef Bucks, Inc. said in a Sunday news release. "He leaves behind a void that will be challenging to fill, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we move forward."

A pitchman, Montross constantly used his connections to advocate for his passion projects. With Beef Bucks, his advocacy culminated in a prize appearance on 'Wheel of Fortune' in early 2012, drawing a national spotlight on the South Dakota product and creating a years-long partnership with the television show.

The success of Montross' Beef Bucks program helped fund the education of multiple South Dakota students pursuing agriculture careers through scholarships and provided annual monetary support for South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Montross continued to strive toward the betterment of his local community throughout the success of the nonprofit. The De Smet man served on the township's board during the conception of the Lake Thompson revitalization project and was also an officer of the De Smet Cemetery Association.

Additionally, Montross served as an organizer and fundraiser for various community initiatives, including the construction of the De Smet Event and Wellness Center, a project recognized by the Bush Foundation.

Just as well, Montross helped found the Kingsbury County Cattlemen of South Dakota, which initiated the South Dakota legislative beef luncheon in the South Dakota Capitol Rotunda.

Multiple local, regional, and national beef associations and agricultural publications have recognized Montross' promotion of the beef industry.

This includes the South Dakota Hall of Fame, which awarded Montross and his wife the 2023 Acts of Excellence Award in August for "extraordinary work in the South Dakota beef industry," according to the organization's website. The De Smet couple also received the award in 2020.

Montross is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Michelle (Nathan Fetters), Michael (Shannon), Charity (Joe Kuhl), and grandchildren Reece Montross, Reagan Montross, William Kuhl, and Zetta Kuhl.

A private graveside service for Montross was held Tuesday at De Smet Cemetery.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Bob Montross, champion of South Dakota's beef industry, dies at 76