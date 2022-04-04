Bob Morgan co-defendants plead guilty in bank and mortgage fraud case

Three co-defendants accused of wide-ranging bank and mortgage fraud in the criminal case against prominent local developer Robert Morgan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in federal court Monday morning.

Robert Morgan's son Todd, Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti each pleaded guilty to misdemeanor bank fraud. All three men face a maximum of one year in prison.

Todd Morgan was a project manager in his father's commercial and real estate companies, Giacobbe was a mortgage broker and Tremiti was the Morgan company's vice-president of finance.

Todd Morgan appearing with his attorneys David and Michael Rothenberg is Bob Morgan's son.

The pleas came on the same day as a hearing was scheduled to consider dismissing criminal charges against the three and Robert Morgan. That hearing has been adjourned.

Robert Morgan is now the only remaining defendant in the fraud cause, in which he is accused of securing hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans through fraudulent loan applications.

Frank Giacobbe heads into court.

By agreeing to the misdemeanor pleas, federal prosecutors dismissed several dozen felony counts against Todd Morgan, Giacobbe and Tremiti.

Earlier, three others pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Michael Tremiti walks into court with his attorney Don Thompson.

Before his arrest Robert Morgan was one of Rochester's most prominent commercial developers, having built his business upon apartment complexes throughout the region and Northeast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

