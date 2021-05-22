Bob Raissman: If new ESPN Derek Jeter doc stays vanilla don’t count on home run ratings

Bob Raissman, New York Daily News
·3 min read
NEW YORK — Good luck.

Those are the first words coming to mind when informed ESPN, with assistance from a variety of creative brainiacs, is producing a multi-part documentary on the buttoned-up Derek Jeter scheduled to premiere in 2022.

No doubt the quick turnaround has plenty to do with the legendary Yankees shortstop, and the current Miami Marlins part owner/CEO, being a man of few words, a man who was never big on delivering revelations.

Nonetheless, ESPN’s missive announcing the doc, known as “The Captain,” promises to, among other come-ons, “reveal the man behind the icon.” Has Jeter, stunningly, altered his say-nothing-meaningful persona?

Does this mean Jeter is suddenly amenable to discussing subjects that he’s previously been reluctant to publicly explore? Like his tenuous relationship with Alex Rodriguez (the ESPN announcement says the doc will explore “rivalries”)? Or the contentiousness that went down during Jeter’s final contract negotiations with Brian Cashman? Or how Jeter survived the media onslaught playing in the largest market, including the times he was involved with “celebrity” girlfriends?

Or will “The Captain” be mostly a sunny celebration of Jeter’s illustrious career, his trip to and through the Yankees dynasty, featuring early video and classic highlights, many of which have already been seen? If there is not a dramatic flow from one episode of the documentary to another it will wind up attracting mostly Jeter fans and Yankee diehards. Viewers with no allegiance, who can drive ratings, will be hard-pressed to tune in if “The Captain” turns vanilla early on.

“The heartbeat of the project is candid access (to Jeter),” ESPN explains. Does this mean he will be “candid” with his thoughts? For if ESPN is just talking about having the ability to follow Jeter around with a camera, well, it was done in 2011 during HBO’s “Jeter 3K” doc, which chronicled him reaching the 3,000-hit milestone. Jeter even agreed to wear a microphone for two games. Viewers also got to see Jeter entertaining friends in his apartment. Not exactly riveting stuff. And that was only a one-episode project.

Jeter had editorial control of “3K” and he probably, at the least, has some sort of “final say” for “The Captain” too. Michael Jordan (what’s good for His Airness should be good for Jeets) had authority over ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary. And he used it to settle old scores and re-bury a dead man, former Bulls GM Jerry Krause. Also, Jordan’s first wife Juanita, never appeared or was mentioned during the doc. His long-time former agent, David Falk, barely got a cameo.

In a twisted sense, Jordan’s mean-spirited stylings were a major attraction. The public bought the confrontation aspect. It would be stunning if the life and times of Jeter went down a similar road.

Although, if Jeter doesn’t want someone in the doc, they won’t likely appear. ESPN lists five executive producers, including Spike Lee, working on the Jeter doc. So, Jeter has plenty of “decision makers” to approach, and if need be, blame, if he doesn’t like the way the project is proceeding or if he wants changes made.

So, if you’re looking for any Jeter controversy to suddenly cut through this documentary, “The Captain," sorry — some things just don’t change.

