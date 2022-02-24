Bob Saget's death: Investigators theorize what happened during 'Full House' star's final hours

More details are coming to light about Bob Saget's death as investigators in Florida have theorized what might have happened in his final hours.

The " Full House " alum died from head trauma, a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office previously revealed. The comedian was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time.

Per the statement, citing authorities, Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." The statement noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

An autopsy report said Saget suffered multiple fractures stretching from the back to the front of the skull and along the eye sockets. It also revealed there was bleeding across both sides of his brain, reports said. This news prompted a bigger discussion about head trauma and how Saget sustained these injuries still proves to be a mystery.

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. His family said that he hit the back of his head and, thinking nothing of it, went to sleep. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Investigators are now theorizing that Saget lost consciousness in the bathroom of his hotel room and fell backward onto the marble floor, striking his head, People magazine reports in its new issue.

After that, authorities believe Saget regained consciousness and got into bed, where he again lost consciousness and ultimately died.

The outlet states that police checked the marble counters and end tables in the bathroom, but found no traces of his blood or hair. The time of his death is estimated around 4 a.m. His body was found nearly 12 hours later.

Bob Saget was recognized for being a beloved TV dad. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Video surveillance shows that Saget entered his hotel room at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 9. He hung a "do not disturb" sign on his door and then locked it from the inside. The door wouldn't be opened again until hours later when hotel security discovered his body, the outlet reports.

An employee at the Ritz-Carlton, where Saget was staying, recalled his friendliness to guests prior to the fateful day of his passing.

"He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby," the employee recalled. "When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball of happy, positive energy."

Investigators have deemed Saget's death "an unusual case," adding that there are still "a lot of unanswered questions.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," the star wrote in his final social media post . "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s--t."

Saget was known for his standup comedy, hosting "America's Funniest Videos" and for starring in "Full House." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Forensic scientists previously told Fox News that investigations such as the one into Saget’s death are complex and involve a collaborative effort between the medical examiner, law enforcement investigators, forensic investigators, including crime scene and crime lab officials, and the district attorney. They told Fox that investigative hypotheses are typically formed while the influx of substantiated evidence will prove or disprove the hypotheses.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's office, Saget’s death was ruled as accidental death, there were no signs of alcohol or drugs, and the case is closed.

Fox News' Amy McGorry contributed to this report.