Bob Saget's autopsy reveals extent of injuries prior to death

Bob Saget, the "Full House" alum who died after being found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room last month, suffered multiple fractures prior to his death, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s office concluded that the actor's skull had several fractures and that it is likely that he fell backward and hit the "posterior aspect of his head." Their report revealed he had bleeding and contusions to his brain.

The autopsy shared that his "respiratory system was ‘COVID-positive’" but did not elaborate.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.

In the statement, the family said it has been overwhelmed with "the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans" and were comforted by it.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," his family said.