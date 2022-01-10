Bob Saget, beloved comedian and ‘Full House’ star, dies at 65

Bob Saget, who brought love and laughter into homes as a comedian and actor, has died. He was 65 years old.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room."

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”

No exact cause of death has been released.

Born May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget became a household name when he landed the role as Danny Tanner on ABC family sitcom “Full House” in 1987. For almost 200 episodes, Saget portrayed the model for the perfect father figure.

He reprised the role when the cast returned for the “Fuller House” reboot in 2016 and played the character again for four more years.

Saget was also known for his work as a stand-up comedian. Shortly after joining “Full House,” he became the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos" and remained on the show until 2019.

