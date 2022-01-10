Bob Saget contemplated life after death in Betty White tribute days before passing: 'I don't know what happens when we die'

Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere & party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bob Saget wrote a tribute to Betty White on Instagram days before his own death.

In the tribute, Saget contemplated what happens in the afterlife.

"I don't know what happens when we die," Saget wrote.

Bob Saget shared his personal thoughts about life after death during a tribute to Betty White days before he passed away aged 65.

In a lengthy Instagram tribute to White, who died on December 31, aged 99, Saget said that he hoped the "Golden Girls" actor could be reunited with her husband who died in 1981, but he is uncertain about what happens after we pass away.

"She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981," Saget wrote.

"Well, if things work out by Betty's design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this."

On Sunday evening, Saget — who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom "Full House" — was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man around 4 p.m. local time. Saget was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives reported no sign of foul play or drug use.

Saget was nicknamed "America's dad" for his role as the patriarch of the Tanner family in "Full House," which aired from 1987-1995. In addition to acting, the Philadelphia native hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997 and toured as a stand-up comic.

As Insider's Kelsey Vlamis reported, Saget was in Florida for a string of comedy shows. After performing Saturday night in Jacksonville, Saget wrote in an Instagram post that he had felt revived by stand-up comedy.

"I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," Saget wrote.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from his previous marriage.

