Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to block release of death investigation records

The family of Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of some records related to his death investigation in Florida.

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s office.

Both agencies have been handling the probe into Saget's death after the comedian, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Florida.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County, Florida, seeks to keep some death investigation records — including photographs, video recordings, audio and autopsy information — confidential and exempt from public disclosure due to how they depict Saget.

"Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigations," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit says the family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if the records are released publicly.

The suit states that certain media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests for documents in the case, but “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”

The family also seeks a temporary injunction until the court makes a ruling in the case.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a statement in the wake of the suit.

"While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know," the agency said in the statement.

NBC News has reached out to the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office for comment.

The lawsuit comes days after it was revealed the "Full House" actor died of head trauma.The Saget family said in a statement that officials concluded he accidentally hit the back of his head on something and went to sleep, noting no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Story continues

The Saget family’s statement was the first public announcement of Saget’s cause of death.

Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany ruled Saget’s death an accident.

“It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," Stephany said.

Saget also tested positive for Covid-19, the medical examiner found, confirming an earlier family statement. That finding was not linked to his death.

The medical examiner has previously said there was no evidence of drug use or foul play. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had said the same thing at the time.