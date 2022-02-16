Bob Saget's family sues to block release of death investigation records





The family of the late Bob Saget on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block the release of records connected to the investigation into the actor's death in Florida.

Court documents obtained by USA Today revealed that Saget's wife and daughter filed the lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, which have both conducted investigations into Saget's death.

The lawsuit reportedly calls on the officials to block the release of any other information concerning the "Full House" actor's death, adding that his family "would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" should more details about his death "be released or disseminated to the public," the news outlet noted.

It added that the investigation into Saget's death generated audio recordings, video recordings and photographs, which the suit states "graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features or parts of him," USA Today reported.

Saget's wife and daughters are reportedly seeking a "temporary and permanent injunction" to block the sheriff and the medical examiner from releasing any more information to anyone outside of the family.

Saget died last month after reportedly suffering head trauma. He was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced dead at the scene.