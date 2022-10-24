Bob Stefanowski seeking to overturn portions of police accountability law

Three days after a funeral for two Bristol police officers, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski called Monday for overturning key aspects of Connecticut’s police accountability law.

Standing with police officers behind him at the state Capitol, Stefanowski and running mate Laura Devlin each signed a pledge to repeal some of the law that puts “Connecticut residents and police officers in harm’s way’' and “disrespects police officers and hinders them from properly doing their jobs.’'

Stefanowski is seeking to change provisions concerning the legal concept of “qualified immunity’' that allows police officers to be liable on a personal basis in civil lawsuits and has been interpreted in various ways by opponents and proponents. He said police have been handcuffed because they have been largely blocked from making “consent’' searches during motor vehicle stops.

State and local police have been backing off high-speed chases, Stefanowski said, because they are concerned about liability.

“If you had personal liability and you could lose your house or you could lose your kids’ college savings, do you think they would get involved in a high-speed chase? Of course not,’' Stefanowski said. “We all know that’s why some of these stats are down.’'

But Stefanowski said there are some good aspects of the law, including mandatory body cameras that capture the actions of officers and perpetrators.

Following the recent killings of two officers in Bristol, advocates noted that the law required that police body camera footage should be released within four days and a preliminary finding was made by the inspector general, whose office was created under the new law.

Stefanowski and Gov. Ned Lamont, along with other Republicans and Democrats, have been arguing for months about crime. The latest statistics from state police showed ups and downs as some categories of crime are more problematic than others.

The statistics showed that overall crime declined by 2.82% last year, while rape was up by 23% and manslaughter up by 2%. Murders increased to 150 statewide in 2021 — the highest in 10 years and up sharply from the recent low of 80 statewide in 2016, according to the statistics from the state police. Murders increased slightly from 147 in 2020 as the numbers fluctuate each year.

Democrats say that concerns about crime have been overblown because crime has been trending downward statewide and Connecticut ranks among the safest states in the nation. They rejected a “get-tough-on-crime’' approach that they said did not work in the past as criminals need to be rehabilitated in order to continue living their lives.

But Republicans countered that car thefts and other crimes have been increasing in various spots around the state, charging that the problems have been exacerbated by the accountability law that was strongly opposed by chiefs and rank-and-file officers.

Concerning crime, Stefanowski turned to reporters and said, “We can try and pick and choose different statistics that crime is down. You guys all know it’s not.’'

After extensive controversy following the death of George Floyd while handcuffed in police custody in Minneapolis, the bill was passed largely along party lines by both the state House of Representatives and Senate before being signed into law in July 2020 by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Rep. Steve Stafstrom, a Bridgeport Democrat who helped write the law as co-chairman of the judiciary committee, says he understands the police concerns about “consent searches” but said that officers still have wide latitude in doing their jobs.

“If the officer walks up to the car and smells marijuana or sees the barrel of a gun sticking out from under the seat, that’s all probable cause to search the vehicle,” Stafstrom said after the law was passed. “All we’re talking about is those instances where someone is pulled over just for a purely motor vehicle violation. ... We know that minorities are much more likely to be subject to a consent search. In those instances where you don’t have probable cause that there is some other crime, you can’t ask to go on a fishing expedition through somebody’s car.”

Democrats say they favor making the two-year-old law clear, but do not want to relitigate issues that have already been decided.

Based on concerns raised by police and others, the section of the bill changing details on the use of deadly force by police was pushed back to April 1, 2021. The most controversial aspect of the bill, concerning whether police can suffer personal financial damages in civil lawsuits related to the legal concept of qualified immunity, became effective on July 1, 2021.

“Today is about protecting our men and women in law enforcement,’’ Stefanowski said. “Today is about reducing crime, and today is about keeping the residents of Connecticut safe.’’

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com