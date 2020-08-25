From the Iron Range of Minnesota, a Democratic mayor endorses Trump at RNC

The mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, a small city in the heart of iron-mining country, spoke at the Republican National Convention Tuesday, as President Trump has mounted an effort to flip his state, which was unexpectedly close in 2016.

Bob Vlaisavljevich, a self-described “life-long Democrat,” proclaimed that “after decades of despair, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and we have one man to thank: President Donald Trump.”

Vlaisavljevich praised Trump’s trade policies and his reversal of environmental regulations pushed by Democratic administrations, which he said “would put entire swaths of our country out of a job.”

“The Trump Administration’s policies mean that with the discovery of new mineral deposits, the use of innovative mining processes, and the growth of our domestic and global markets, we have the chance to grow and diversify our economy. What was once a pipe dream is now within our grasp,” Vlaisavljevich said.

The Iron Range suffered heavy layoffs in the early 1980s as the steel industry began to contract. According to data from the Federal Reserve, the unemployment rate in St. Louis County — where Eveleth is located — reached over 10 percent in June 2009, and declined steadily through President Obama’s two terms, reaching 4.9 percent in November 2016. It fell further after Trump took office, and wages in the mining sector increased dramatically, but then spiked this spring during the pandemic, along with unemployment in the rest of the country.

Hillary Clinton won St. Louis County, which includes Eveleth and Duluth, by 12 points in 2016.

While Democrats loaded up their convention with Republicans supporting Biden, Vlaisavljevich is one of the few Democrats speaking in favor of Trump, along with Georgia state legislator Vernon Jones, who spoke Monday.

Trump visited Minnesota last week during a series of events meant to counter-program the Democratic National Convention. During the visit, he predicted he’d win the state, telling the crowd that they would “deliver a historic victory for our values, our citizens and our treasured way of life.”

While his flips of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin garnered the headlines on election night 2016, Trump came close in Minnesota, losing by just 1.5 points, dramatically closing the gap on Barack Obama’s eight-point winning margin in 2012. Democrats are also defending two swing seats in the House: First-term Rep. Angie Craig in the Second District (suburbs and exurbs of St. Paul) and long-time Rep. Collin Peterson, whose Seventh District in the rural northwest of the state was won by Trump by 31 points in 2016. Peterson voted against Trump’s impeachment.

According to the 538 polling average, Biden leads Trump by just under six points, but an Emerson poll earlier this month had the Democrat up just two points, well within the margin of error. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates Craig’s race as Lean Democrat and Peterson’s as a toss-up.

