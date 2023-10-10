New boba spot opens in Sacramento with ‘iconic’ and ‘adorable’ flare. What’s on the menu?

Sacramento’s boba scene just made room for another milk tea destination and this one brings Bay Area flare with an all pink concept.

Ume Tea held its highly anticipated grand opening on Sept. 16 in the Southgate Plaza shopping mall at 7235 Franklin Blvd., Suite 4, in south Sacramento. The first Sacramento area location opened in Davis last year.

When you walk into the store, you’re greeted with a wall-to-wall mural of smiling trees and flowers as well as fruit-shaped homes and rabbits. A large neon sign that spells out “Ume Sacramento” is adjacent to rows of lit display cases showcasing empty to-go cups and stuffed animals.

“It’s time to upgrade your bubble tea experience,” the Bay Area company wrote on its LinkedIn profile. “Our iconic pink walls and adorable bunny mascot reflect our imagination-driven work and our commitment to fun.”

The menu is packed with drink options ranging from a $5.75 Mochi Red Bean Black Milk Tea made with sweet red bean to a $8.95 Mega Fruit Combo Tea filled with passionfruit and pineapple. The most popular drink is the $5.75 milk tea made with homemade brown sugar. It can be made with or without dairy, according to the website.

The newest drinks are $6.45 fruit slushies and $5.95 mango drinks blended with jam and fragrant milk.

Bento boxes range from $14.95 for fried tofu over rice and vegetables to $15.95 for the same sides with braised ground pork. Snacks include takoyaki, dough filled with octopus as well as popcorn chicken, fried fish balls, curly cut fries and sesame balls. Prices range from $5.99 to $8.95.

Ume Tea has 12 locations across California and Illinois including Los Angeles, Pal Alto, Santa Cruz, Fremont and Chicago. The company was founded in 2019, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Location: 7235 Franklin Blvd., Suite 4, Sacramento

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday

Phone: 916-553-8142

