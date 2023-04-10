Bobbie Lou Schoeffling repeatedly went to law enforcement for help. Here's a timeline of her reports and their response.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was found shot to death inside her home last summer after multiple calls for help over the previous months.

Bobbie Lou Schoeffling repeatedly told authorities about allegations of domestic violence. Schoeffling told officers that the suspect, her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Howell, was a convicted felon still on supervision who had an open warrant for fleeing in Washington County.

But officers and probation agents did not arrest Howell until after her death. Howell recently was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in her death. He also faces charges of stalking and felony victim intimidation, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery. He did not enter a plea at his first court appearance. Before this case, he had never been charged with abusing Schoeffling.

The following timeline provides information about Schoeffling’s attempts to get help and Howell's past interactions with law enforcement. It was compiled from police reports, court documents, Wisconsin Department of Corrections documents and other public records, as well as family interviews.

Summer 2020

Schoeffling begins dating Howell, whom she met through Facebook.

June 12, 2020

Howell is taken into custody for a violation of probation after a woman called Department of Corrections agent Gerhard Vosswinkel and said the man had abused her daughter, leaving her bruised. When questioned by Vosswinkel, Howell denied the allegations. The victim denied he hurt her. Howell was released from his hold on June 18, 2020.

March 10, 2021

Germantown police stop Howell for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He flees, leads officers on a chase and is not arrested. The Department of Corrections issues an apprehension warrant for Howell for a suspected violation of his extended supervision.

March 12, 2021

Department of Corrections agent Vosswinkel, who is monitoring Howell, receives a voicemail from a Germantown police officer about the recent traffic stop.

July 30, 2021

Howell is charged with felony fleeing and misdemeanor obstructing in Washington County. A warrant is issued for his arrest on those criminal charges.

Oct. 9, 2021

Schoeffling calls Milwaukee police to report Howell punched her and slammed a pistol down on her sister's head. Howell left the area before police arrived. The officers, Arnisha Thomas, Kyle Kloety and Joshua Graminske, take her report. The officers do not classify this as a domestic violence incident, believing it did not meet the state definition. Officers Kloety and Graminske check two addresses for Howell and do not find him.

Oct. 20, 2021

Assistant District Attorney William Ackell does not issue charges against Howell.

Oct. 26, 2021

Vosswinkel, the state Department of Corrections agent who is monitoring Howell, receives information about a recent assault allegation against Howell.

Jan. 2, 2022

At 9:10 p.m., Butler Police Officer Kyle Knapp sees a black Mazda 3 at Kwik Trip with a broken brake light and a missing front license plate that he tries to pull over. The car drives away, turning into a Home Depot parking lot, before making a U-turn and speeding away. Knapp chases the car for three miles until calling off the pursuit in Milwaukee.

Jan. 6, 2022

Knapp sends Kwik Trip security photos to other police agencies and local media. New Berlin police use a facial recognition program. The results show the Mazda's driver matches photos of Schoeffling and the passenger matches photos of Howell.

March 15, 2022

Knapp, the Butler police officer, interviews Schoeffling about the chase that occurred in January. Schoeffling tells him she fled because her “life was in jeopardy.” She says her passenger had a gun and threatened to shoot her or the officer if she stopped. Knapp asks if the passenger was Howell. Schoeffling says no and provides a different name for the passenger.

April 13, 2022

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Andrea M. Will charges Schoeffling with a felony fleeing attempt, operating while revoked and two counts of bail jumping related to the Butler police chase. Howell faces no charges.

June 2, 2022

Schoeffling’s sister, Tia Schoeffling, calls 911 around 10:50 p.m. and says a man put a gun to her and she is concerned he will kill her for calling the police. Tia Schoeffling says the man is wanted by police and her sister is in danger. The call is disconnected. When an officer calls back, Tia Schoeffling says it “doesn’t matter” because “he is gone now” and does not provide further information. Milwaukee Police Officers Aljaye Bicarie and Dominique Thompson check her sister’s address on West Hampton Avenue. No one answers the door. They call back again and leave a voicemail.

July 11, 2022

At 9:21 p.m., a 911 caller tells police a friend’s boyfriend is hitting her. Officers Shaundae McIntosh and Michael Budziszewski respond and encounter Schoeffling and a friend. McIntosh's body camera captures officers asking Schoeffling the name of her ex-boyfriend and her reply: "I can't tell you guys because he really will come kill me. I've tried this before, I've tried this before and I'm sorry but like I can't ever."

The body camera also captures Schoeffling telling her friend: "He's gonna kill me." Dispatch records show the officers clear the call as "advised," meaning they did not have enough information to determine a crime was committed. The officers did not write a report.

At 10:45 p.m., Schoeffling calls 911 and says Howell is threatening to burn her house down, beat her and damage her car. Officers Gregory Carson Jr. and Shemar Moore respond and at 12:26 a.m., the officers clear the call with another "advised" label.

July 15, 2022

At 2:34 p.m., a woman calls Milwaukee police and reports that a man is beating her friend inside a car, in front of children. Less than an hour later, Schoeffling and that woman, a friend, walk into Milwaukee Police District 3, a station near the intersection of West Lisbon and North avenues, with Schoeffling’s two sons, ages 10 and 7. Schoeffling tells an officer at the front desk that Howell punched her, pulled her hair and took her keys. She describes him as "highly, highly dangerous" and says he has guns and goes on high-speed chases.

The officer who takes the report, Shawn Toms, asks if she’s really going to follow through this time, referring to the earlier report filed in October, and says “what happens next” is up to her. She is given a lethality assessment and screens in as high-risk for fatal domestic violence. After Schoeffling leaves, Toms makes disparaging remarks about her, and two other unidentified officers at the front desk consider calling her probation agent.

Howell is not arrested that day. Dispatch records show officers are sent to check an address but do not find him.

July 18, 2022

Schoeffling calls 911 around midnight and says Howell, who is wanted by police, is outside her home with a gun and is throwing rocks at her window. Howell is gone when the officers arrive. Schoeffling tells Officers Ricky Lozano and Taylor Soltes she had an encounter earlier in the night with her ex-boyfriend in which he slapped her, pulled her hair and pointed a gun at her chest.

The officers give her a lethality assessment. She answers yes to every question.

At 12:57 a.m., Officers Blake Laufenberg and Charles Worthington check an address for Howell. They do not find him. At 2:21 a.m., Officers Juliana Nailen and Stephon Roby check the address again and do not find him.

July 18, 2022

Someone calls Vosswinkel, Howell's agent with the Department of Corrections, and reports Howell is armed with a gun, which is illegal with his previous felony conviction. The caller gives two locations where he might be and gives other information but the Department of Corrections blacked out the details, citing victim privacy.

In a later interview with the Journal Sentinel, Tia Schoeffling says she witnessed her sister calling Vosswinkel, telling him about the abuse and saying she feared her ex-boyfriend was going to kill her. She does not recall an exact date, but says the call occurred in summer 2022 and was one of the last times she saw her sister alive.

July 18, 2022

Prosecutor Foley Van Lieshout reviews the assault Schoeffling reported at District 3 and decides not to issue charges.

July 19, 2022

Assistant District Attorney Elaine Fehrs receives a referral from Milwaukee police about the case in which Schoeffling said Howell was outside her house with a gun and was throwing rocks at the windows.

July 20, 2022

Vosswinkel, the Department of Corrections agent tasked with monitoring Howell, receives a written statement about “recent incidents with offender who has an active warrant.” The agency redacted the name of the person who wrote the statement.

July 26, 2022

Schoeffling is found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Hampton Avenue home. Her death is ruled a homicide.

The last domestic violence case is still awaiting a charging decision from prosecutors.

July 27, 2022

Police arrest Howell at a residence in West Allis.

March 17, 2023

Assistant District Attorney Michael Schindhelm charges Howell with first-degree reckless homicide in Schoeffling's death. Howell also faces charges of stalking, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A timeline of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling asking law enforcement for help