Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

1 / 2

Andrew Blankstein and Daniel Arkin
·1 min read
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of R&B singer Bobby Brown, died in November of the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl," according to an autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Coroner on Monday.

The 15-page report also said that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene in Encino, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, where Robert Barisford Brown Jr. was found dead on Nov. 18.

Brown Jr. was the son of Kim Ward and Bobby Brown.

The 28-year-old's death was the latest in a series of tragedies for his extended family.

The elder Bobby Brown, 52, lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015, when she was 22. The only child of Brown and beloved artist Whitney Houston was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She was in a coma for six months before her death.

Houston, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel on Feb. 11, 2012.

The elder Brown began his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition. He later became a solo artist with hits such as "My Prerogative" and "Every Little Step."

