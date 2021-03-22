Bobby Brown Jr.’s sudden death linked to fentanyl, final autopsy states

Nancy Dillon, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Bobby Brown Jr.’s sudden death last year has been linked to fentanyl, officials confirmed Monday.

The 28-year-old son of New Edition singer Bobby Brown Sr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18.

His official cause of death was “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl,” with the manner ruled “accidental,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled in a final autopsy report obtained by the Daily News on Monday.

The 15-page report said Bobby Jr. drank tequila, snorted three lines of cocaine and “shared” a Percocet with a friend during a social gathering that started on Nov. 17 and extended into Nov. 18.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Percocet was a forgery laced with fentanyl, but police previously had a hold on the autopsy report’s release, suggesting a criminal investigation.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine, is the same drug that killed Prince, Tom Petty and Mac Miller.

Bobby Brown Sr., the ex-husband of singer Whitney Houston, released a statement after his son’s untimely death last year, asking for prayers.

“Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family,” he said. “There are no words to explain the pain.”

The statement said Bobby Jr. “was not feeling well” and had “flu-like symptoms” before he passed away.

Bobby Jr. was one of the Bobby Brown’s two children with former girlfriend Kim Ward. The couple ended their relationship in 1991, when Ward was pregnant with Bobby Jr.

The Nov. 18 tragedy followed five years after Brown, 52, lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, his only child with Houston.

The 22-year-old sole heir to Houston’s estate was found unconscious in a bathtub with alcohol and cocaine in her system and lingered in a coma for months until she died July 26, 2015.

Her death proved eerily similar to that of her “Bodyguard” singer and actress mom, who accidentally drowned in her Beverly Hills hotel room the night before that year’s Grammy Awards.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • Inquiry report expected to decide if Nicola Sturgeon will be forced to quit to be published within hours

    QC James Hamilton to rule whether first minister misled parliament or broke conduct rules in Alex Salmond furore

  • Extradited North Korean appears in U.S. court over money laundering

    A North Korean citizen accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions over his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, a businessman it said was affiliated North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States.

  • SC Highway Patrol trooper fired after arrest in Lexington County assault, cops say

    The trooper worked in the Midlands for nearly two full years before he was fired.

  • Kylie Jenner speaks out after backlash for asking fans to donate to GoFundMe: 'I try to be helpful'

    Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash for asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a makeup artist who needs medical help after an accident.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Monitoring Potential Currency Crisis in Turkey

    Gold prices fell as Treasurys and the dollar rose after a dramatic downturn in the Turkish Lira sparked fears of a new currency crisis.

  • Florida leads surge of variant cases in US; death in Denmark draws more scrutiny for AstraZeneca vaccine: COVID-19 live updates

    Florida on Sunday became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants. Here's the latest COVID news you need to know.

  • Sheldon Rankins on why he joined Jets: 'I needed a team to see me as the player I saw myself as'

    Sheldon Rankins opened up on why he chose the Jets and gave an update on his health.

  • This Supplement Has Actually Changed My Dry, Fine Hair for the Better

    Never give up on your hair dreams.

  • Burglar jailed after being caught red-handed up close on doorbell camera

    Tanya Walt was caught on camera wearing a distinctive pink scarf as she attempted to burgle a house.

  • The CDC Says Don't Wait Longer Than This to Get Your Second COVID Shot

    As the nation rapidly expands eligibility for the COVID vaccine, you may soon find yourself in a position to get the shot if you haven’t already. And if you’re planning on getting the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine, scheduling will be of the utmost importance. Not only should you consider whether you’re free the day of your first jab, but you should also take into account whether you foresee any difficulty showing up for the second dose three to four weeks later. As experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out, there are limitations to how long you can wait between your first and second appointments before risking rendering the vaccine less effective. For this reason, the CDC advises getting the second dose no later than six weeks after the first. Read on for more on the CDC’s recommendation, and for more essential vaccine news, This Is Why Half of People Have Stronger Vaccine Side Effects, CDC Says.According to the CDC, most people have been diligent in attending both vaccine appointments on time. “A review of recent vaccine administration data across all jurisdictions shows that, as of January 30, 2021, of those persons completing their second dose series, 96 percent received their second dose on or within four days of the recommended 3-4-week time interval,” they explain.However, in some rare instances, second appointments have been delayed. In those cases where the recommended interval cannot be achieved, the health authority grants a total of 42 days from the initial appointment to complete the second dose. After that, second doses will “not be held or saved for patients who have not returned after 42 days following their first dose,” a CDC policy states.So, what happens if you skip your second dose entirely? It depends on which vaccine you receive. Clinical trial data shows the Pfizer vaccine is only about 52 percent effective after the first dose, but 95 percent effective after the second. Meanwhile, the BBC reports that the Moderna vaccine is about 80 percent effective after a single dose. After the second dose, it’s 95 percent effective in people ages 18 to 65 and almost 87 percent effective in those over 65. In either case, you're taking your chances with a less-than-maximally-effective vaccination if you miss your second shot.Of course, if you suspect you’ll have trouble making time for a second vaccine appointment, you can always opt for the Johnson&Johnson jab, which requires only one shot to be fully effective. Read on for more tips on making your two-dose vaccination plan, and for more essential vaccine news, The Pfizer CEO Just Said Which Other COVID Vaccine He Recommends. 1 Your second dose may come with more side effects. Certain side effects are more common following the second vaccine dose because the immune system already recognizes the supposed “threat” from the first time around, according to experts."When the body's immune system sees [the vaccine] a second time, there are more cells and there's a more intense immune response, resulting in those side effects,” Bill Moss, MD, a pediatrician and professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recently told Today. And for the latest health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Or you may have no side effects at all. While you may be bracing yourself for side effects after your COVID vaccine, doctors say you may not experience any—and that shouldn't make you worry about the vaccine's efficacy. Even though vaccine side effects are physical evidence that the immune system is kicking into high gear, a lack of side effects shouldn’t be taken as cause for concern.The CDC's official vaccine guidance says that this is considered perfectly normal, noting that "some people have no side effects." And for more on COVID vaccine side effects, This COVID Vaccine Has the Lowest Rate of Side Effects, Data Shows. 3 You may only need one dose if you’ve already had COVID. Besides getting the one-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine, there’s one other instance where receiving just one dose is considered acceptable. Researchers say that you can talk with your doctor about receiving a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if you’ve already had COVID.One study, which analyzed blood samples of those who had received the vaccine after recovering from COVID, found that one dose amplified the number of antibodies in patients’ blood by a thousandfold. The study’s lead author Andrew T. McGuire, PhD, called this “a massive, massive boost” in an interview with The New York Times. The article further explains that "the antibodies seemed to perform better than those in people who had not had COVID and had received two doses of a vaccine." 4 You shouldn’t get the second shot earlier than recommended. If you can’t make it to your appointment to get the second shot of your COVID vaccine exactly 21 days after your first Pfizer dose or 28 days after your first Moderna dose, the CDC says you should schedule it shortly thereafter.However, if you absolutely must schedule it sooner, they shared this recommendation: "Second doses administered within a grace period of 4 days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid." And if you're ready to get your shot, Don't Do This the Night Before Your Vaccine Appointment, Experts Say.

  • Biden administration using COVID-19 as 'pretext to keep press out' of border: Reporter

    Townhall.com Senior Writer Julio Rosas blasts the Biden administration for denying him access to a facility of unaccompanied minors in Texas.

  • Check Out All The 1969 Dodge Charger 500s Together

    It’s supposedly the largest gathering ever…

  • Inside 'devastating' end to VCU's season as COVID-19 wipes team from NCAA men's tournament

    For more than 48 hours, the NCAA tournament returned to precisely what we fondly remembered. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and everybody was reminded that March Madness is anything but certain.

  • Arctic walrus spotted in Britain

    Video taken by the animal welfare charity RSPCA showed the animal lying on the rocks before moving towards the water and swimming away.The walrus was first seen on rocks in County Kerry, Ireland a week earlier and later appeared to make its way to Wales, the RSPCA said in an emailed statement."This is an incredibly rare sighting and these big, beautiful animals never usually venture so far south. The juvenile walrus has likely travelled down this way in search of food," said RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West, who was called out to check its welfare.

  • Parents shouting at children ‘can lead to brain development problems’

    Researchers say shouting at children, becoming extremely angry or hitting them can lead to brain development problems during adolescence – as well as emotional problems.

  • Analysis: NASCAR has 6 winners in 6 races this year. There’s a reason for the parity

    Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him the sixth different winner in the same number of NASCAR races this year.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • Washington Post’s Trump blunder

    False story about Georgia call corrected.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.