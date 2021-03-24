Bobby Brown wants someone ‘held responsible’ for fentanyl that killed son Bobby Brown Jr.

Nancy Dillon, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Singer Bobby Brown wants someone “held responsible” for the lethal dose of fentanyl that ended the life of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., last November.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr is another victim,” the former New Edition band member said in a statement shared by his lawyer, Christopher Brown.

“This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes,” Brown, 52, said.

“Bobby was not into drugs. Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” Bobby Jr.’s mom, Kim Ward, said in a related statement.

Bobby Jr. was 28 years old when he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18 and declared dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released a final autopsy report Monday, saying Bobby Jr. died from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.”

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The 15-page report said Bobby Jr. drank tequila, snorted three lines cocaine and “shared” a Percocet with a friend during a social gathering that started Nov. 17 and extended into Nov. 18.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Percocet was a forgery laced with fentanyl, but police previously had a hold on the autopsy report’s release, suggesting a criminal probe.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than morphine, is the same drug that accidentally killed music legends Prince and Tom Petty.

“It is rather clear that street fentanyl was consumed by Bobby Jr. without his knowledge and we believe it killed him,” the family’s lawyer Christopher Brown said in a statement to the Daily News.

“Bobby Jr. had low, trace amounts of alcohol and cocaine in his system but he had fatal amounts of fentanyl in his heart and blood,” he said.

The Nov. 18 tragedy followed five years after Brown lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, his only child with former wife Whitney Houston.

The 22-year-old sole heir to Houston’s estate was found unconscious in a bathtub with alcohol and cocaine in her system and lingered in a coma for months until she died July 26, 2015.

Her death proved eerily similar to that of her “Bodyguard” singer and actress mom, who accidentally drowned in her Beverly Hills hotel room the night before that year’s Grammy Awards.

