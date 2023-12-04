'Bobby from Jersey': Sen. John Fetterman trolls Sen. Bob Menendez with George Santos Cameo

Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who has repeatedly called on New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his federal criminal indictment, conveyed that new message in a new way Monday afternoon.

Fetterman apparently hired former Rep. George Santos, the Long Island Republican who was expelled from Congress last week, to send Menendez, New Jersey's senior senator and a Democrat, a video message on Cameo, a digital platform where notable figures sell customized videos for specific prices.

"I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems," Fetterman wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in a post sharing the Santos video. "So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice."

“Hey Bobby … look I don’t need to tell you but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away — You make ’em put up or shut up," Santos, addressing Menendez, says in the purported video. "You stand your ground, sir.”

The video was hardly Fetterman's first effort to cajole Menendez, indicted on allegations that he worked as part of a bribery scheme in his alleged capacity as a foreign agent in the interests of Egypt, to resign.

On Friday, Fetterman was a guest on ABC's "The View," where he renewed his call on Menendez to leave office.

"He needs to go," Fetterman said during an appearance on "The View."

"How can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?"

Santos joins Cameo; will offer videos for $200 each

The video message was posted just hours after news broke that Santos, who was expelled from the House after an Ethics Committee report found evidence that he had misused campaign funds, had joined Cameo, offering custom videos for $200 apiece.

Wired confirmed that Santos' Cameo account was verified and a link to the profile is also displayed on Santos' official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Former congressional 'Icon'!," his Cameo bio reads. "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City."

Santos admitted to lying about his background, but he has rejected all wrongdoing connected to the federal charges and pleaded not guilty.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: John Fetterman trolls Bob Menendez with George Santos Cameo