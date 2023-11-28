Bobby Jones Golf Club reopening date is set, Sarasota residents to get bigger discount

Looking across the water from the fourth green, to the seventh green at the Bobby Jones Golf Club's 18-hole course.

The Sarasota-owned Bobby Jones Golf Club will host a grand reopening celebration on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon with the first tee times starting the next day.

Online reservations can be made starting Dec. 2 by visiting bobbyjonesgolfclub.com, according to the city news release.

City residents will now also receive a 40% discount to golf at the 18-hole Donald Ross designed course instead of a 10% discount discussed by the City Commission when officials set the facilities prices in October.

Following the October fee schedule presentation by Indigo Sports LLC, the private company that will manage the facilities at Bobby Jones, city staff "asked Indigo to review the fee schedule for a deeper discount for residents."

"We're pleased to share that city of Sarasota residents will receive a 40% discount on the Donald Ross Course," Jan Thornburg, the city's communications general manager, said.

Bobby Jones Golf Club fee schedule and discounts

That fee schedule will implement dynamic pricing at Bobby Jones.

Proposed fee structure to golf at Bobby Jones as the city prepares to open the course to the public that has undergone a $20 million renovation.

Adult members of the public who are not Sarasota residents will pay a minimum of $59 and a maximum of $109 Monday through Thursday with the floor and ceiling jumping $10 for golf on Friday through Saturday for the first weeks the course opens.

The prices will increase on Dec. 22 through March 31, with the least expensive round of golf coming in at $74 and the most expensive costing $114 Monday through Thursday for the public. The prices will jump $10 on Friday through Sunday.

City residents will receive a discount of 40% off the lowest rate offered at the time they purchase their round of golf.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bobby Jones Golf Club in Sarasota to reopen in December, rate details