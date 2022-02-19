Bobby Vanderhall sentenced in 2017 murders of mother, sister, family friend on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A man who murdered three people on Long Island in 2017 was sentenced Friday.

Bobby Vanderhall, 39, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say he killed his mother, sister and a family friend using a hammer and kitchen knives in August 2017 in his home in Hempstead. A fourth woman was hurt and survived.

Vanderhall pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder this past October.

