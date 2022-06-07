Bobby's Towing, of Poughkeepsie, sued by Attorney General; see what suit claims

The owner of an infamous Poughkeepsie towing company is facing a lawsuit launched by state Attorney General Letitia James, seeking restitution and reimbursement for area drivers.

James claims Bobby's Towing and Recovery, owned by Robert Scores, is a predatory business that repeatedly cheated and harassed hundreds of car owners in Poughkeepsie for years.

Residents have filed numerous complaints against Scores, she said in a release Tuesday announcing the suit. Previously, a resident brought a lawsuit against Scores and other parties following a dispute involving towing at the McDonald's on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Scores has also clashed with the city over ordinances limiting how much tow operators can charge and how soon vehicles can be removed from property.

BobbyÕs Towing & Recovery on Smith Street in the City of Poughkeepsie on June 7, 2022.

Scores said Tuesday morning he had not seen the lawsuit yet and would not comment until he read it.

The lawsuit accuses Scores, the towing company's owner, of illegally towing cars, overcharging for towing fees, falsifying tow tickets, and making racist and derogatory comments to vehicle owners, according to a statement from James’ office.

Scores allegedly looked for cars to tow even if private property owners didn’t call for a car to be towed.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for those who were cheated, according to James’ office, which claims Bobby’s Towing violated state business laws and the City of Poughkeepsie’s towing ordinance.

“We are slamming the brakes on this unlawful and predatory behavior that hurt too many vulnerable New Yorkers,” James said in the statement. “For too long, Bobby’s Towing bullied New Yorkers who depended on their cars to go to work, take their children to school, get groceries, and run errands. No one should have to pay hundreds of dollars to get their car back when they didn’t do anything wrong.”

Towing: Lawsuit questions if Poughkeepsie McDonald's, Bobby's Towing had right to tow cars

Poughkeepsie: Lifeguard compensation boosted amid shortage

Story continues

Poughkeepsie: YMCA demolished to make way for YOU

The Attorney General’s office said it opened an investigation after receiving multiple complaints, dating back to 2013.

Scores, the Attorney General’s office asserts, “persistently engaged in deceptive and predatory business practices,” including allegedly:

Towing vehicles even when owners were on scene and willing to move their cars.

Towing cars that were temporarily idling.

Falsifying tow tickets with “untrue justifications for the tow and the cost.”

Scores allegedly told consumers to report tows to their insurance as roadside assistance for insurance reimbursement, which is illegal, the Attorney General’s office claims.

The Attorney General's Office said Scores often failed to properly hook up cars onto a towing truck, damaging the vehicles, and he repeatedly violated city ordinance by charging more than $85 for towing fees.

He’s also accused of failing to wait the 20-minute grace period before towing, overcharging for storage fees, and charging administrative and other fees that are barred.

Multiple car owners, according to the Attorney General’s office, said in affidavits Scores towed their car less than 10 minutes after they left it.

The lawsuit, which James said was filed in Dutchess County state court, seeks:

Relief preventing Scores from operating a tow truck business unless he gets a $100,000 bond.

Reimbursement for vehicle owners/operators for illegal or unjustified tows, with reimbursements to include any and all damages, such as lost wages, in the circumstance of an illegal tow.

Restitution for all consumers.

An end to all deceptive and predatory business practices.

Disgorgement of illegal profits obtained.

Penalties.

James encouraged anyone with a complaint against the towing business to to file online with her Poughkeepsie Regional Office or call 845-485-3900.

Scores gained infamy roughly three years ago, after Poughkeepsie residents complained they had been towed illegally from the McDonald's parking lot on Main Street, a property that straddles the city and town of Poughkeepsie border.

One resident, Antonia Acevedo, launched a lawsuit regarding the fees and penalties she was charged which she said, by February 2020, totaled nearly $10,000. She received an injunction to reclaim her vehicle from the Bobby's Towing lot, but, she told the Journal at the time, she found the car in disrepair. One of the windows was broken and dead rodents, animal urine and mold were found inside, she said. Scores had filed a police report five months earlier, stating the car had been burglarized on his lot. It was immediately unclear Tuesday the status of that suit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for the Poughkeepsie Journal, Journal News, tand the Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Bobby's Towing in Poughkeepsie subject of Letitia James lawsuit