Bobcat attacks elderly man inside Vermont home

A man was hurt after he was attacked by a bobcat inside a home in Windsor, Vt., authorities said.

The attack happened on Friday morning. The victim, who hasn’t been named, is described as an elderly man.

Vermont police said that the “very lean” bobcat was probably chasing a cat when it went into the residence through an open door.

“That is when it came in contact with the individuals who lived there,” Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank told local television station WCAX-TV.

The victim was attacked before he was able to trap the animal inside a bathroom. He then called police.

“This is a very rare and unusual circumstance. In fact, I’ve never seen this happen before in my career, where it gained entry into someone’s home and then made contact with a person,” Frank said.

“This just happened to be an unusual set of circumstances. There were also people working next door cutting down some trees and that may have had an impact as well on its habitat,” she added.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene and later euthanized the bobcat.

The agency is also conducting an investigation into the matter and testing the animal for rabies and other pathogens.