Bobcat attacks man in Arizona national park. Here's what to know about bobcats

Named after their short “bobbed” tails, bobcats are a staple of Arizonan deserts.

An allegedly rabid bobcat attacked a 66-year-old man four consecutive times at Saguaro National Park East on Sunday, scratching him multiple times and biting his hand.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reported that bobcat attacks are very uncommon unless the animal is rabid. Symptoms of rabies may include foaming at the mouth and unusual behavior, such as acting overly erratic or scared. If you encounter wildlife with these symptoms, call 911, your local Arizona Game and Fish Department or any other local wildlife control organization.

Bobcats are pillars of adaptability, inhabiting areas across North America. So, what do we know about bobcats, and how can confrontations between the wildcats be avoided?

Where in Arizona do bobcats live?

Bobcats are adaptive animals and can thrive in all kinds of environments. However, they are most commonly found in the Sonoran Desert, along mountainous cliffs or in thickets of small trees or shrubs. The wildcats are also known to linger near cities or towns where food is plentiful.

How common are bobcats in Arizona?

Anywhere from 3,000 to 7,000 bobcats are currently in Arizona, most residing in the Sonoran Desert.

What do bobcats eat?

Bobcats are carnivorous animals. They mostly eat rabbits and birds, but they’re not too picky. They’ll eat lizards, snakes and, on rare occasions, small dogs or cats.

Are bobcats dangerous?

Most of the time, no. Bobcats are solitary predators, and most known cases of attacks on humans have been a result of an animal contracting rabies. They tend to hunt at night.

How big are bobcats?

Bobcats are bigger than house cats, weighing in around 12 to 30 pounds with a height of about 12 to 24 inches and a length of 24 to 36 inches, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

What do bobcats sound like?

Bobcats make all kinds of sounds. When content or relaxed, they purr. During mating season, they scream in a high-pitched manner to communicate with and find one another. These wildcats also howl and meow. If they feel threatened, bobcats will often bark, growl or hiss. When injured or in pain, bobcats squall, creating a sharp sort of yowling sound.

Is a bobcat the same as a lynx?

No, but they’re from the same family. Bobcats are the only type of lynx found in the United States and Mexico. There are three types of lynxes other than the bobcat: the Canadian lynx, the Iberian lynx and the Eurasian lynx.

What to do if you see a bobcat?

There are some key things you can do to de-escalate a situation if you see a bobcat in the wild. Don’t approach the wildcat, instead, back away slowly to keep them in your line of vision. Refrain from running, but make lots of noise. If all these options aren’t working, spray the bobcat with water and fight back if the animal attacks.

If you live in Tucson, the Arizona Game and Fish Department requests that any bobcat activity be reported to bobcatsintucson.net, which is a study on the animals as they have started living in more urban areas. Otherwise, only contact your local Arizona Game and Fish Department office if a bobcat has been acting overly aggressive or hyperactive. The offices are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you need to contact the department over the weekend or on a holiday, call 623-236-7201.

What attracts bobcats to your yard?

A myriad of factors could bring a bobcat to your yard. Like all wildlife, bobcats need food, water and shelter. To repel bobcats, the Arizona Game and Fish Department recommends against leaving any small pets or livestock unattended or unprotected in your yard.

Bobcats could gravitate toward any water source in your yard, such as a birdbath or fountain. They are also known to use these water sources as places to defecate.

The animals could also utilize any form of shade that your yard may supply, and female bobcats might find small spaces, such as planters or sheds, to be ideal for creating dens during or after pregnancy.

Other times, bobcats might just enjoy your yard for some sunbathing, they are cats, after all.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Are bobcats dangerous? Here's what to know about the Arizona wildcat