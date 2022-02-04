Bobcat puts up a fight as thief swipes her from animal farm, Pennsylvania police say

Update 6:40 p.m. ET: The suspect has been arrested and the bobcat was safely recovered, Pennsylvania state police said.

A 22-year-old bobcat with “known medical issues” put up a fight as a man stole her from a Pennsylvania animal farm, state police said.

The man got away with the bobcat named Blanch, and now state troopers are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Officials say the man walked into Pocono Snake & Animal Farm in East Stroudsburg at about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 4. He grabbed the bobcat and then exited the building with her, according to a police report shared by Trooper Anthony Petroski on Twitter.

While in the parking lot, police say the man “physically struggled” with the bobcat.

“He dropped her several times in the parking lot and wrestled with her,” Jon Lowris with Pocono Snake & Animal Farm told the Pocono Record. “I think he said something like, ‘I don’t want to kill you.’”

Surveillance video obtained by WNEP shows the man as he leaves the building, gets close to his car and then drops the bobcat on the pavement at least three times as he’s heard yelling at the animal.

Lowris told the Pocono Record that “chunks of hair and a broken claw” were found in the parking lot following the theft.

He says the man accused of stealing the bobcat was able to enter his family’s building as an employee left the front door unlocked, and he left $50 in her place, according to the newspaper. Lowris estimates the bobcat is worth about $5,000.

Police say the man may have an Eastern European accent based on his voice captured by the Ring security video. He’s believed to be tall and large framed with shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Barracks at 570-619-6480.

Pocono Snake and Animal Farm has been closed for the winter since Jan. 2, according to its Facebook page. Its described as a “mini zoo” with exotic animals, including monkeys, a bear and lemurs.

East Stroudsburg is about 100 miles north of Philadelphia in eastern Pennsylvania.

