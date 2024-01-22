Bobcat ‘still at large’ after attack sends 66-year-old to hospital, AZ officials say

A bobcat attacked a 66-year-old at an Arizona national park, officials said.

Now wildlife officers are searching for the animal that’s “still at large.”

The animal bit and scratched the person Sunday, Jan. 21, in Saguaro National Park East, the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson said in a Facebook post.

The person was taken to the emergency room for their injuries and then released, wildlife officials said.

Officials said they suspect the bobcat has rabies.

Anyone who sees the animal should call 623-236-7201.

Saguaro National Park is separated into eastern and western sections around Tucson. The eastern park is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Tucson.

Bobcat attacks are rare

Bobcats are common in Arizona and the Sonoran Desert. The animals have tan fur with dark spots and a short tail.

They can be found in rimrock areas, on the outskirts of urban areas or in backyards with brush or shrubbery, officials said.

The animal may wander onto a person’s property when it is looking for food, water or shelter, officials said.

Bobcat attacks, however, aren’t common, wildlife officials said. But when they do happen, they are typically tied to rabies.

A rabid bobcat may be foaming at the mouth, acting erratic or appear to be paralyzed and slow moving, wildlife officials said.

Anyone who sees an animal acting like this should stay away and call 911 or the closest game and fish office.

Immediate medial attention should be sought if someone is bitten by a bobcat.

Javelina bites woman’s leg during fight with her dogs, Arizona officials say

Fox infected with rabies bites 6 people in one night, New York officials say

Coyotes bite 4-year-old child, others, in series of attacks, Arizona officials say