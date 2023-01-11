Bobcat vehicle reported stolen from Galesburg construction site

GALESBURG — A Bobcat construction vehicle was stolen from a local construction company on Dec. 1, according to a Galesburg Police report.

Police responded to a theft at 1255 Monmouth Blvd. on Dec. 3, the site of the BDI manufacturing company. Police met with a Lockwood Construction employee who said a Bobcat skid steer was missing from the site. The vehicle was a white 2002 T-250 Bobcat with a yellow bucket and cab, valued at $25,000.

The police report states that video footage provided by BDI showed a truck pulling a dump trailer toward the site at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. The footage later showed the same vehicle, which had an overhead light bar and lights on the rear exterior, leaving with the skid steer loaded onto the trailer.

The site also had marks on the concrete, indicating the steer was loaded onto a trailer.

The owner of the construction business told police he believed the individual that took the skid steer had a separate key to the same model of skid steer, because this particular model uses universal keys. The skid steer had no other distinct features besides it was missing plexiglass windows.

