Bobcats spotted in Shawnee Mission Park. What to know about these elusive animals

Johnson County parks staff spotted two bobcats last week on the south side of Shawnee Mission Park.

The secretive animals were seen on a trail camera while employees of the department’s natural resource division were conducting a deer density survey.

Parks department spokesperson Kellen Jenkins said that officials don’t plan to adjust the park’s hours, trail access or other guidelines in light of the sighting.

It isn’t the first time a bobcat has been spotted in the Kansas City area: In 2018, a photo posted on the neighborhood messaging site Nextdoor showed one walking through residential Leawood.

While bobcats aren’t uncommon in Kansas, seeing one in person is very rare due to the animals’ elusive nature. Bobcats do not pose a threat to humans, although in some rare cases they have been known to attack domestic cats and small dogs.

Here’s what to know about the recent sighting, and how Johnson County officials are responding.

Should I be worried about the bobcats in Shawnee Mission Park?

A bobcat sighting may be rare, but the one on Jan. 10 is nothing to be worried about, said Matt Garrett, the county parks department’s natural resources manager.

“Bobcats are quite small and secretive. They’re generally not a threat to children or pets,” Garrett said.

Bobcats are far more afraid of people than people should be of them, writes Texas-based wildlife expert Kathy Milacek. Bobcat attacks against humans are virtually unheard of — in fact, a child is nearly 100 times more likely to be harmed by a domestic dog than by a bobcat.

All the same, there are steps you can take to keep bobcats away from your home, like keeping your cats indoors at all times and removing any outdoor food sources like pet food or brush piles where rodents can nest.

“It’s always important to not feed wildlife, keep your pets indoors, and remember to keep (the) area around (your) bird feeder cleaned up,” Garrett said.

What should I do if I see a bobcat?

Garrett has a unique piece of advice for what to do if you see a bobcat: “Enjoy the experience!”

“They’re secretive animals, and it’s always an experience to encounter one while using JCPRD regional parks,” he said. “Every so often we receive images from neighborhoods near Shawnee Mission Park with bobcat kittens playing in wooded yards.”

Milacek adds that it’s important to reinforce bobcats’ fear of humans if you ever encounter one. You can do so by yelling, throwing objects or making other loud noises. Ultimately, she writes, discouraging bobcats from coming into contact with people will be safer for them, humans and pets.

Do you have more questions about wildlife or the environment in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.