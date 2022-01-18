Bobsleigh

Bobsleigh is an extreme sliding sport which has been part of the winter Olympic Games since 1932 for men, and 2002 for women. Average racing speeds are around 120 km/h with a maximum of some 135km/h. VIDEOGRAPHIC

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories