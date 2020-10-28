Bobulinski Claims Documents Prove Joe Biden ‘Lying’ about Lack of Involvement in Hunter’s Influence Peddling

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, has accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of “lying” about whether he was directly involved in his son’s foreign business dealings.

“When he states that, that is a blatant lie,” Bobulinski said in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was aired Tuesday.

The former U.S. Navy lieutenant and corporate investor added that he almost walked out of the second presidential debate, which he attended as President Trump’s guest, when the former vice president claimed again that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings and was not involved in them.

“In that debate, he made a specific statement around questions around this from the president,” Bobulinski said. “And I’ll be honest with you, I almost stood up and screamed ‘liar’ and walked out because I was shocked that after four days or five days that they prep for this, that the Biden family is taking that position to the world.”

Bobulinski was the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was a partnership between the CEFC China Energy conglomerate and the Biden family. He was the recipient of a May 13, 2017 email that discussed a plan to have 10 percent in their related joint venture, Oneida Holdings, “held by H for the big guy?” The “big guy” was Joe Biden, and “H” was Hunter, Bobulinski confirmed.

Bobulinski also slammed Democratic efforts to discredit his claims about the Bidens’ business dealings by dismissing it as Russian disinformation, singling out for particular criticism Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, who said on television that this “smear” of Biden “comes from the Kremlin.”

“To have a congressman out there speaking about Russian disinformation or Joe Biden at a public debate referencing Russian disinformation when he knows he sat face to face with me, that I was traveled around the world with his son and his brother, to say that and associate that with my name is absolutely disgusting to me,” Bobulinski said.

bobulinski told Carlson that Schiff’s baseless disinformation claim motivated him to come forward with what he knew of Biden family corruption.

The former business associate of the Bidens also said he was warned by former partner Rob Walker that going public with information about the Bidens would “bury all of us.”

In a recording of a phone call between Bobulinski and Walker, which Carlson aired, he told Walker that if the elder Biden “doesn’t come out on record, I am providing the facts.”

“Don’t say this Tony, you’re just gonna bury all of us, man,” Walker responds in the recording.

“Throughout 2015 and 2016 while Joe was still the sitting vice president of the United States, these guys had been doing extensive work around the world,” Bobulinski said, adding that “the only qualification they had was the Biden name.”

“They’re able to set up meetings and get people to jump through hoops in an interest to garner favor with the sitting vice president, Joe Biden,” he said.

The American people “can form their own conclusion” about the Biden family’s business dealings, Bobulinski added.

