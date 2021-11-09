Boca-area man receives probation for patient-brokering charge

Editor's note: Because of a reporting error, The Palm Beach Post on Oct. 26 incorrectly stated the lengths of time that three members of a suburban Boca Raton family will serve on probation in a patient-brokering case. Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd on Oct. 22 withheld adjudication on a patient-brokering charge involving 10 to 20 patients in sentencing David Israel Bieda to 10 years of probation, court records show. His mother, Mimi Joy Bieda, and brother, Levi Chaim "Larry" Bieda, also received 10-year probation terms as they each pleaded to a single patient-brokering charge in July. The Post has corrected the story below.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Beach County judge has sentenced a suburban Boca Raton man to probation after he agreed to a plea deal in a patient-brokering case.

Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd on Friday withheld adjudication on a patient-brokering charge involving 10 to 20 patients in sentencing David Israel Bieda to 10 years of probation, court records show.

Prosecutors declined to pursue a second patient-brokering charge, as well as a charge of money laundering, according to court records.

Bieda and other members of his family were accused of collecting about $2 million in patient-referral kickbacks through the drug-test lab and addiction-treatment centers that they owned or in which they were partners.

His mother, Mimi Joy Bieda, and brother, Levi Chaim "Larry" Bieda, also received 10-year probation terms as they each pleaded to a single patient-brokering charge in July.

What is patient brokering?

Under Florida law, it is illegal for a lab or a health-care provider either to offer or to pay a sober home or a drug-treatment center a commission, a bonus or a bribe for the referral of patients.

Drug tests done on the urine of patients with health insurance can reap thousands of dollars per week in reimbursements.

A 2015 Palm Beach Post investigation found treatment centers across the county were making large profits by charging insurers for these screenings. This scheme was happening as the opioid epidemic was surging in South Florida, where hundreds of people seeking treatment for their substance-abuse problems were dying of overdoses.

The Palm Beach County Sober Home Task Force began its work in 2016. As of August, the State Attorney's Office has filed charges in 120 cases. More than 80 have resulted in pleas.

Prosecutors said treatment center, drug lab aligned

Investigators from the task force said Mimi and Levi Bieda owned Academy Health Solutions, an addiction-treatment center in Lake Park.

Task force investigators said the Biedas had an arrangement with Jayde Laboratories, of which the family owned 20 percent interest and of which David Bieda was the manager. The family reportedly had a deal in which about 80 percent of Jayde's testing was from Academy clients.

In February 2019, Jayde's principal owner, Adrian Rogers, was charged with patient brokering and conspiracy. He later told investigators that Mimi and and Levi Bieda got a 50 percent kickback for referring patients.

Rogers was placed on four years of probation in March 2020. Authorities said he violated the terms of his probation when he was arrested last month on a DUI charge. A judge reinstated the probation during a court hearing last week and imposed added additional terms, including ordering Rogers to attend DUI school and revoking his driver's license for six months.

