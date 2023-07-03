Boca lawyer charged in murder; victim may be his father

An attorney sued by his father over their six-figure financial dispute is now accused of murder, and the father may be the victim.

Brandon Scott Labiner, 34, was charged Sunday with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and remained in jail Monday without bond after his first appearance in court.

Labiner’s attorney, criminal defense lawyer Valentin Rodriguez, said Monday that his client is “disputing” the charges. “He’s grieving his father’s death,” Rodriguez said.

According to Boca Raton Police, the victim was shot in the head, upper chest, and twice in his lower body. He was found by a family member in a breezeway near a parking garage in the 5400 block of North Federal Highway about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, his car keys in his hand. He died at the scene.

Police did not name the victim or the suspect and invoked Marsy’s law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows crime victims’ identities to be shielded from the public. The location where the victim was found is at the same address as the law office of the suspect’s father, Paul Labiner.

Calls made to Labiner’s law office on Monday went unanswered.

License plate readers show a vehicle belonging to the suspect driving in the area of the crime after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a heavily redacted police report.

Surveillance video showed a man riding up to Paul Labiner’s law office on a bicycle just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The man carried a drawstring backpack. The man takes a box out of the backpack, then a gun out of the box. He then puts the gun on the ground and “begins to pace around the parking garage.” Forty minutes later he picks up an item from the ground, and hides near the wall, according to the arrest report released by Boca Raton Police on Monday.

A second man, believed to be the victim, is then seen on the video. There’s a scuffle, and then both are out of view, the arrest report indicates, and the man with the gun runs away.

Using the surveillance video, Boca Raton Police investigators identified the person of interest and found him at his own law office in the 900 block of North Federal Highway, where he barricaded himself within the building. His lawyer helped talk him out of the building Saturday night, police said.

According to the police report, while inside his office, an officer “observed a bicycle, in an open closet door, matching the description of the bicycle seen on the parking garage video surveillance.”

While officers were inside the building they also went into the public restroom and found in the trash on the second floor: a gun cleaning kit, and a piece of paper with the attorney Rodriguez’s name.

A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s car, and police found a black drawstring backpack, a .9mm firearm magazine, multiple boxes of various brands of ammunition, a box for a gun, a gas can, a lighter, gloves, and a face mask. A trash can was burned in what “may have been used to attempt to destroy evidence,” according to the police report. They also found a poncho they said the suspect wore to the crime scene, which was captured on surveillance video by a nearby motel.

According to public records, Brandon Labiner also had an active warrant for not appearing in court regarding a DUI in Coral Springs from February 2022.

Public records also show Paul Labiner had filed a civil lawsuit against his son and his son’s wife in Palm Beach County court in September, demanding a jury trial, with damages expected to exceed $1.3 million because of attorney’s fees.

Brandon Labiner’s deposition in that case was scheduled for Aug. 3.

According to the lawsuit, Brandon Labiner was the trustee of his father’s trust — Paul Labiner’s wife was the sole beneficiary — until September when he forced out. Father and son worked together in the same law office until June 2022 managing different areas of Paul Labiner’s law practice until their falling out.

Paul Labiner handled estate planning and probate. Brandon Labiner managed personal injury law. At the time, it was a practice with 20 staffers including lawyers, paralegals and case managers.

But “Brandon’s poor work ethic and subpar performance as a plaintiff’s attorney caused the volume of cases to drastically dwindle” to “no more than a handful of viable cases,” according to the lawsuit.

As a result, Brandon Labiner would ask his father for money “from time to time” to keep his practice afloat. The financial help came in the form of suspension of rent and outright loans, estimated at more than $200,000, according to the lawsuit.

Then in May 2022 Brandon Labiner had been scammed by a “client,” according to the lawsuit. He accepted a foreign check from the client who told him it was a settlement check. “In order to get a quick and easy fee and without verifying whether or not the check had cleared,” Brandon Labiner wired $100,000 to the client, according to the lawsuit.

Brandon Labiner was “devastated” and “despondent” by the loss, according to the lawsuit, and at the end of that month, tried to make up the funds by funneling money out of his father’s accounts into his own.

He was caught, according to the lawsuit, and Paul Labiner told his son he had changed the passwords. That caused his son to go “on a verbal and expletive laced tirade” and then a “physical altercation.”

He was told to leave the building, which he did.

But Brandon Labiner was administrator of the office email accounts, and according to his father’s lawsuit, still accessed his father’s email to get the new password information. He logged in, then transferred money to his own account.

“Paul believes that Brandon’s financial predicament and his unstable behavior posed a real and imminent threat to waste trust assets that should otherwise be used for the benefit of (his wife) as sole beneficiary,” according to the lawsuit.

“As a result of Brandon’s conduct, Brandon (and his wife) found themselves in over their heads with respect to their living expenses,” according to the lawsuit. The couple “have continued to maintain a lifestyle that cannot be maintained” on his wife’s income as a veterinarian and what he was actually earning for his law practice.

His wife, Rebecca Labiner, was in surgery Monday and not available for comment, according to the office staff at West Boca Veterinary Center.

On June 2, 2022, Paul Labiner filed an emergency petition to have his son removed as the trustee, but the judge ruled it was not an emergency.

His father alleged the theft started immediately, from June 7, 2022, for more than two months. Paul Labiner said in court filings that his son had stolen $445,198.53 from him, using the account “as his own personal checkbook.”

Paul Labiner’s wife, Mindy Labiner, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com. Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash