Boca Raton Airport celebrates 75 years. Here's what to know.

BOCA RATON — It’s part of U.S. history, it brings in hundreds of millions of dollars annually and, this year, it turns 75 years old.

The Boca Raton Airport started off as a grass strip along what is now the west side of Florida Atlantic University’s campus. On Thursday, Dec. 28, it was to be recognized by the city for 75 years of service.

“As we mark 75 years of aviation excellence, the Boca Raton Airport stands as a beacon of innovation and community engagement,” Mayor Scott Singer said. “The airport has had substantial positive impacts on our business climate and local economy and served as a resource for residents for three-quarters of a century.”

What will be done to honor 75 years of the Boca Raton Airport?

Boca Raton Airport mural honoring its 75th anniversary, painted by artist and mural creator Craig McInnis.

In December, the airport’s masonry security wall was unveiled after being transformed into a colorful timeline, painted by artist and mural creator Craig McInnis. The project’s theme was to celebrate the airport’s past, present and future. McInnis’ goal was to bring the airport’s history, cultural significance and future aspirations to life.

“Boca’s already beautiful, but a little more color wouldn’t hurt, would it?” McInnis said.

The masonry security wall is situated on the airport’s southern half. It is strategically placed for visibility to travelers, the air traffic control tower and parts of the Florida Atlantic University campus.

During World War II, the Boca Raton Airport became the Boca Raton Army Airfield before being restored to civilian purposes after the fighting ended.

Also in honor of the milestone, Singer officially recognized Thursday, Dec. 28 as the 75th Anniversary of the Boca Raton Airport. Earlier in December, the city presented the Boca Raton Airport Authority with a proclamation honoring its history and contributions to the city and region.

“As mayor,” Singer said, “I join so many in our city celebrating this milestone and the airport’s continued role in fostering progress, connectivity, and innovation.”

What is the history of the Boca Raton Airport?

The small buildings that marked the Boca Raton Airport in the 1940s stand in contrast to the larger aviation presence at the site today.

In 1942, as the United States entered World War II, the airport was transformed into the Boca Raton Army Airfield. After the war, its ownership was transferred from the military to the town of Boca Raton for public aviation purposes.

Fifteen years later, in 1957, the city was approved as a site for Florida’s fifth public university. A thousand acres of airport land were released for educational use, according to the airport, laying the foundation for what is now FAU. Then, in 1975, the airport sold another 24 acres for the construction of Interstate 95.

In 2000, its air traffic control tower was constructed, and the structure has played a significant role in handling more than 1 million flight operations. Then in 2018, its U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility opened, allowing for the arrival of international flights.

What comes next for the Boca Raton Airport?

Grand opening of Customs and Border Protection facility in May 2018.

An airport observation deck is slated to open in early 2024. It will offer the community as well as aviation enthusiasts a chance to observe the airport’s activities up close.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the airport brings in an estimated $693 million to the region's economy and employs 4,843 people annually.

"Our airport's history is deeply intertwined with the growth and prosperity of Boca Raton, and we're committed to ensuring its continued positive impact on our region.," Clara Bennett, the airport’s executive director.

