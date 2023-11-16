Boca Raton attorney accused of killing his father found dead in Palm Beach County jail cell

WEST PALM BEACH — A disbarred Boca Raton attorney accused of murdering his father was found dead in his jail cell on Wednesday.

Brandon Labiner, 35, died of an apparent suicide by hanging inside the Palm Beach County Jail, a spokesperson for the county medical examiner's office said. His autopsy report was not immediately available.

Labiner had been held at the jail without bail since his arrest in July following the slaying of his father, 68-year-old Paul Labiner, who was also an attorney. He had been scheduled to appear in front of Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe for a status check on Nov. 28.

Paul Labiner, a Boca Raton attorney

Paul and Brandon Labiner's relationship was contentious in the year leading to Paul's death. Paul Labiner filed a lawsuit against his son in September 2022, accusing him of stealing more than $500,000 from the trust account of Mindy Labiner, Paul's wife.

In the lawsuit, Paul Labiner said the two had "a fairly good father-son relationship" until February 2022, when Brandon Labiner began exhibiting “bizarre behavior” that harmed Paul “physically, emotionally and financially."

Paul Labiner said his son assaulted him in May 2022, causing an injury to his shoulder. Police were called to the scene.

Brandon Labiner was a personal-injury attorney who had worked in his father's law practice before the two had a falling out. Brandon Labiner managed the personal-injury part of the practice, called the Personal Accident and Injury Law Center.

His father's allegation prompted the state Supreme Court to suspend Brandon's law license in an emergency action in April. Police found Paul Labiner with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and lower body in the garage of his law office three months later.

Brandon Labiner barricaded himself in his nearby law office on the 900 block of North Federal Highway after the shooting, police said. The SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded. Brandon Labiner eventually surrendered without incident.

Surveillance-camera video from various locations along Federal Highway linked Brandon Labiner to the homicide, police said in a news release. The report also noted an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, as a trash can was set on fire inside Brandon Labiner's office.

The Florida Supreme Court revoked his law license, a move tantamount to disbarment, in October.

Help is available for people experiencing domestic violence or suicidal thoughts. Call the Palm Beach County Victim Services 24-hour helpline at 561-833-7273, or the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

