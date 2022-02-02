Boca Raton attorney banned from practicing law by Florida Supreme Court

A Boca Raton attorney, who was recently convicted of two counts of money laundering for stealing roughly $185,000 from his former law firm, has been permanently prohibited from practicing law by the Florida Supreme Court.

Gary Kovacs, who is in jail awaiting sentencing, had already agreed to stop practicing law in 2018 after a civil lawsuit was filed against him in connection with the theft. The state’s highest court two weeks ago permanently revoked his license after it discovered Kovacs was continuing to practice law even though he had been ordered to stop four years ago.

Kovacs, who in October was also convicted of organized scheme to defraud for stealing clients' checks from the Frank, Weinberg & Black law firm, is among two Palm Beach County lawyers who were recently disciplined by the Supreme Court.

Catherine Elizabeth Czyz, who had an office on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach, was ordered to pay nearly $42,000 in restitution to a Lee County teacher she represented in a discrimination lawsuit.

The high court also suspended her law license for two years, finding that she excessively billed her client. Further, she continued to represent the teacher even after the case was moved to U.S. District Court. Czyz wasn’t licensed to practice in federal court yet continued to handle the case, according to a release from the Florida Bar.

The two were among 11 lawyers who were disciplined by the Supreme Court from Dec. 20 to Jan. 24. Of those, two were disbarred, seven had their licenses suspended and two had their licenses revoked. Two, including Czyz, were forced to pay restitution.

