Boca Raton doctor leaves ER to serve in the military in Israel
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
While their two chief Eastern rivals reloaded, cash-and-asset-strapped Miami worked the margins and did its thing, which is mostly just being the Heat.
According to the Geneva Conventions, attacks on civilians, like Hamas’s initial attack and Israel’s bombings of targets such as apartment buildings, are war crimes. But Hamas fighters are enmeshed in the Gaza civilian population, complicating the options for an Israeli military response.
The president argued that the United States remained a global beacon, and that the struggles in Israel and Ukraine were important for the survival of democracy.
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the gag order against former President Trump.
Under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission has asked Meta and TikTok for information about how they’ve handled misinformation regarding the Isreal-Hamas crisis.
Meta and TikTok have each been sent formal requests for information by the European Union under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission said today. In recent days, EU regulators has expressed concern about illegal content and disinformation circulating on social media platforms following attacks in the Middle East and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Last week the Commission took the same formal step of asking X (formerly Twitter) to submit info on how it's complying with requirements set out in the DSA -- after publicly warning Elon Musk's platform about its legal obligations to diligently respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate risks related to disinformation.
Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
Director based the film on his own experience in the Israeli military.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit.
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
Morris, 33, and Hurd, 36, met collaborating on a song in 2013. They separated earlier this month, according to documents.