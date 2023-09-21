Boca Raton grandma of 5 credits Apple Watch and neighbors with saving her life
Boca Raton grandma of 5 credits Apple Watch and neighbors with saving her life
Boca Raton grandma of 5 credits Apple Watch and neighbors with saving her life
Here's a list of the best Apple Watch accessories, including bands, cases, chargers and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The original Apple Watch Ultra’s price has dipped on Amazon. The watch is going for $732, down from the original price tag of $799.
Casey Olivera, more commonly known online as Dana Chanel, has been ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution, legal fees and civil penalties for scamming customers. The post Christian influencer accused of scamming customers settles lawsuit, ordered to pay more than $87,000 appeared first on In The Know.
Our review of the Apple Watch Series 9, including our testing of the new Double Tap gesture.
The Apple Watch Series 9 gets a number of updates including a new double tap feature.
Not a fan of mascara? Aquaphor may be for you. The post Woman shares how to get a lash lift with Aquaphor: ‘I’m never wearing mascara again’ appeared first on In The Know.
You have just a few hours left to score the iPad alternative that can browse the web, stream content and store all your notes.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that helps stimulate collagen production.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
Many of Apple's own iPhone cases and accessories are on sale just before the iPhone 15 lineup arrives. Some iPhone cases have ditched leather for a new, more sustainable material called FineWoven.
Score over 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
Looking to save on ice scrapers, trunk organizers, air compressors and more? Check out these 9 under-$25 deals and stock up without breaking the bank.
he Sun Joe Garden Tool System is an incredible deal at its current price of $114.85, offering a substantial 38% discount just in time for fall yard work.
Technical debt is often the unsung villain of the enterprise, crippling companies seeking to modernize as they realize just how much "legacy" lives in their stack. This is something that fledgling U.K. startup AppFactor is setting out to solve, with a platform that helps enterprises automatically re-architect their legacy applications, readying them for deployment into a new cloud-native home. AppFactor was formally incorporated in mid-2021, however CEO and founder Keith Neilson has only been working on it fully since January, recently closing a pre-seed round of funding he says weighed in at north of £1 million ($1.3 million).
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
On the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, the company announced its third-generation prototype -- or the company’s MVP, if you will. Mid-2024, the company is planning to launch this as a product ready for roadside drug testing, and a configuration for cause-of-death investigations. Current drug testing often requires a urine sample, which has a number of issues; for one, if you don’t observe the person giving the sample, you don’t have proper chain of custody of the evidence, but most people aren’t particularly stoked about being watched -- or watching -- as they try to pee into a cup.
Make your home feel extra festive with sugared cinnamon apple, salted caramel, Christmas cookie and more (we know your mouth just watered).
What you need to know about the scrutiny around two people involved with the child-trafficking thriller.
It's less than $15.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.