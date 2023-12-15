Winterfest is canceled. Four other boat parades in South Florida also now canceled or postponed.

Organizers for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade said Friday that the event is canceled, citing perilous conditions for spectators and boaters.

It’s one of five boat parades that either were canceled or postponed across South Florida over public safety concerns.

The other boat parades that faced changes are:

The Pompano Beach Boat Parade has been postponed. Originally set for Friday, it now will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Boca Raton’s annual Holiday Boat Parade, which was set for Saturday, has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled. “After consultation with the National Weather Service and public safety officials, this year’s Boat Parade is canceled due to severe weather conditions expected this weekend,” the city said.

The Lantana/Lake Worth Beach area’s boat parade, the ninth annual Lake Osborne Holiday Boat Parade, originally set for Friday, has been postponed to next Friday, Dec. 22.

The Miami Outboard Club’s 25th annual Holiday Boat Parade, set for Saturday, was canceled, citing “unsafe” conditions. Its fundraising raffle was postponed to Dec. 22.

If the Winterfest had been allowed to proceed Saturday evening, boaters would have faced strong weather. “I personally would not go on the water,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. “With gusts between 40 and 45 mph it’s not going to be very fun out there.”

Related Articles

According to the weather service, surface wind speeds in Fort Lauderdale are expected to rise steadily from 20 mph over the course of Saturday, reaching 28 mph by 10 p.m., and peaking at 33 mph just after midnight.

Gusts will also increase in power, reaching 43 mph by 10 pm, and peaking after midnight at 44 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s.

Rain potential will remain close to 100% throughout the afternoon and evening. A high surf advisory and wind advisory are in effect overnight, and the weather service says marine hazards are “extreme” in Broward County waters Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday also has an elevated risk of thunderstorms and lightning.

Winds will shift from the east early in the day to southeast in the afternoon to south by evening, aligning with the direction of the Intracoastal Waterway on which the boats will travel. Any boat heading south will face stiff headwinds, and possible wave action, as the wind has time to interact with the water surface. Additionally, boats will also be traveling in close proximity to one another in narrow waterways. Forecasters are saying that offshore seas could build to 17 feet.

Inshore waters such as the Intracoastal Waterway and the New River could see wave heights of 2 to 3 feet, Rizzuto said.

The weather service said a gale warning, which exceeds a small craft advisory, remains in effect for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade waters until 7 a.m. Sunday.

The warning said “strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.