Boca Raton man arrested after threatening to shoot students at his former school, police say

A 22-year-old Boca Raton man was arrested Thursday after making an online threat to shoot students at his former middle school, according to court records.

Someone called police Wednesday evening, reporting two posts on the social media platform Discord by a user with the name “Paul Allen” that said, “I Dominic Valentine vow to shoot up Loggers Run middle school on Monday morning gonna shoot 6 students,” a probable cause affidavit said.

The IP address of the computer led police to Fernando Gaete, who lives at an apartment with his parents on Boca Rancho Drive, the affidavit said. Gaete’s father told officers he had guns in the home that were in a safe.

Gaete admitted to writing the post on Discord under the alias username and recited to officers what the message he posted said, according to the affidavit. He said he made the threat because he “was very angry.”

He faces one count of written threats to conduct a mass shooting or terrorism act and was released on a $100,000 bond, court records show. He has been ordered to have no contact with his former middle school, any school or any minor and cannot use the internet, social media or send text messages.