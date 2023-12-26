Boca Raton man who coerced women and teen into sex work sentenced to prison

WEST PALM BEACH — The girl was 16 when a woman approached her with an intriguing offer: Work for a wealthy man named Brandon Gutman, she said, and have all your needs taken care of. The girl agreed.

She was one of several women plucked from exotic dance clubs across South Florida and lured to Gutman's Boca Raton home, where investigators say he coerced them into performing commercial sex work. He called them his "bitches" — the women who funded his lavish lifestyle but saw none of the profits themselves; whose IDs he kept hidden so they couldn't escape; whose cooperation with police ultimately freed them all for good.

Boca Raton police charged Gutman with several counts of human trafficking this year at the conclusion of a joint investigation by federal and local law-enforcement agencies. Stripped of his luxury cars and $1.3 million home, Gutman looked indistinguishable from the other inmates who filed into a West Palm Beach courtroom Thursday, shackled and silent.

Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd sentenced the 43-year-old man to 19 years in state prison.

He faced up to 150 years but was offered a fraction of the time as long as he and his defense attorney agreed to forgo deposing witnesses and victims, a step that usually comes with preparing a criminal defense. Defense attorney Stuart Kaplan agreed, calling the criminal investigation into Gutman "excellent," the evidence against his client "overwhelming."

It included financial records, cellphone records, surveillance-camera footage and advertisements on escort websites. Most damning of all were the statements by two women and one teenager who Gutman trafficked and abused.

According to them, Gutman offered a place to live and a car to drive in exchange for their earnings as exotic dancers. When adult entertainment clubs began to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gutman introduced them to commercial sex work.

Investigators said he began booking and arranging transportation for the women to prostitute themselves at homes and hotels across Palm Beach and Broward counties. One woman said she performed commercial sex work six days a week and was expected to make between $600 and $1,000 a day. All proceeds went to Gutman.

The women described a hierarchical structure inside of Gutman’s home, where the most experienced woman enforced his rules, collected his money and recruited additional women to make more of it.

Gutman treated the newest women best, they said, and made examples out of the defiant ones. All recounted instances of physical and sexual violence at his hands. One texted Gutman a photo of her left eye, swollen and red, with a message that said: "I can't believe you hit me."

"Put some make up on and get some money," Gutman responded.

Investigators with the FBI, Boca Raton Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Task Force zeroed in on Gutman's operation after identifying his phone number on several websites known to facilitate commercial sex work.

Stephanie Casas, the Boca Raton police officer credited with Gutman's arrest, sat in the front row at his plea conference this month. She and statewide prosecutor Joshua Dockus said later they were "very satisfied" with the resolution of the case.

None of Gutman's victims attended the hearing.

