Boca Raton man dies on snorkeling trip in Florida Keys

A Boca Raton man died after losing consciousness while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

About 12:15 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call about a medical emergency at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Leonard Cleveland Brown, 54, had been snorkeling with a Bungalows Key Largo commercial boat when he passed out, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bungalows Key Largo staff immediately began CPR on the boat, but to no avail. Brown was pronounced dead at Marnier’s Hospital in Tavernier.

Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said. The release did not say what caused Brown to lose consciousness.