Boca Raton man sentenced to federal prison for role in international gun smuggling ring

FORT LAUDERDALE — A 27-year-old Boca Raton man this week was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison after admitting he was part of an operation that smuggled as many as 100 guns into Canada in a two-year span.

Mackenzie Delmas was arrested in February 2019, five months after the Canadian Border Service Agency stumbled upon a cache of weapons hidden in a secret compartment inside a car that attempted to cross the border at Champlain, N.Y, according to court records.

An investigation by federal agents led them to Delmas and more than a half-dozen other Palm Beach County residents who were part of the international gun smuggling ring.

'This shoot-first mentality we have in Florida': Advocates push for Florida gun control in statewide Day of Action

Death penalty: Did gunman kill to avenge ex-girlfriend's abuse? Woman testifies at death-penalty murder trial

Guns at airports: TSA seized record 666 guns at Florida airports during 2021, many of them loaded

Delmas in May pleaded guilty to various charges, including smuggling goods from the United States, making false statements to a federal firearms dealer and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

With convictions for burglary and other felonies, Delmas couldn’t buy the weapons himself, agents said. So he hired straw buyers to purchase firearms at gun shops and gun shows throughout South Florida. The weapons were then loaded into cars and driven to Canada, agents said.

Naomi Haynes, 42, who was initially detained in March 2018 after agents said she brought 20 guns into Canada, was sentenced to seven years in prison in January for her role in the scheme. The Boca Raton woman was one of the organizers of the operation, agents said.

Five other people, who worked for her and Delmas, have been convicted and sentenced on various smuggling-related charges. Two others, including a Canadian citizen, have evaded arrest and are considered fugitives.

The sentencing took place before federal Judge Judge Roy Altman in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale.

jmusgrave@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida man convicted for smuggling guns from US into Canada