Boca Raton rabbis join delegation from around the world traveling through Israel

Despite the ongoing technological decoupling between China and the West, both sides are converging to discuss the threat that runaway artificial intelligence may pose to humanity. Wu Zhaohui, China's vice minister of Science and Technology, has led a delegation to attend the landmark AI safety summit organized by the U.K. government this week. Aside from Wu, a group of academics, including Andrew Yao, one of China's most prominent computer scientists, are on the attendee list, reported Financial Times.