Boca Raton uses second half to top Spanish River 16-7

MGM Resorts has confirmed hackers stole an unspecified amount of customers' personal information during a September cyberattack that will cost the hotel and casino giant an estimated $100 million. The hotel and casino giant first disclosed it had been targeted by a large-scale cyberattack on September 11. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company admitted that the hackers responsible for the attack obtained some personal information belonging to customers who transacted with MGM Resorts prior to March 2019.