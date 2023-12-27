Boca's South Beach Park permit rates increase for Palm Beach County residents

BOCA RATON — On a normal day, South Beach Park visitors can expect to pay $35.

On weekends and holidays, the rate is $50 for the 24.5-acre beach area on State Road A1A.

“I thought this price would just scare people away,” parking attendant Mauricio Turquia said. “But it doesn’t.”

The $15 weekend and holiday increase is new this year, Turquia said. It used to be a flat rate daily. And even the $35 annual rate was $25 last year, but the rate of visitors to the park remains constant.

The new rates went into effect Oct. 1 and will last through Sept. 30, 2024.

It’s not the only change in beach permits and daily parking rates.

Before this year, the annual beach permit rate for Palm Beach County residents was $75, said Rob Dalton of Boynton Beach, who has a permit for South Beach Park. This year, that rate is $102. For residents of Boca Raton, however, the annual beach permit rate is $85.

How often permit rates change for the city of Boca Raton and how to get one

Boca Raton's South Beach Park, located on 400 N. State Road A-1-A.

Beach permits and parking rates for the city of Boca Raton are based on the fiscal year, meaning any annual beach permit is valid from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. They are not prorated and, typically, will increase at least by a few dollars each year, Turquia said.

But there is no set annual increase, said AnneMarie Connolly, the city's communications and marketing manager. A decision for the coming fiscal year has not yet been made, and the City Council approves all user fees.

This year's increase in the annual beach permit rate was put in place because of rising costs in maintenance, equipment and staff, Connolly said.

Permits are available now for purchase, and residency for them can shown by presenting a valid photo ID with either a water bill, a Florida Power & Light bill, a rental or lease agreement, a current driver’s license or a notarized letter from a condo association. Proof of vehicle ownership is accepted as well.

Purchasing locations are the Boca Raton Community Center on Crawford Boulevard, the Sugar Sand Park Community Center on South Military Trail and the Swim and Racquet Community Center on St. Andrews Boulevard.

What are this year’s parking rates for Boca Raton and Palm Beach County residents?

For an annual beach permit this fiscal year, the rate for Boca Raton residents is $85, providing access to Spanish River Park, Red Reef Park, South Beach Park and Mizner Park.

The rate for Palm Beach County residents is $102, providing access only to South Beach Park. Last year, that number was $75, and, the year before, it was $65.

“To raise it to that amount, it’s astronomical,” Dalton said. “Are they trying to discourage Palm Beach residents from using the beaches? In inflationary times right now, it’s a shame because it’s a recreational thing, and you want to be able to bring your family and kids there to enjoy it.”

The daily rate is $35 and $50 on holidays and weekends.

The permit rate is higher for residents of Palm Beach County because they do not pay city taxes, which contribute to covering the expenses associated with maintaining and preserving the city of Boca Raton's beaches, beach parks and supporting personnel, Connolly said.

Who has beach permit access in Boca Raton?

Annual beach permit access is based on residency. But according to the city, a Boca Raton address does not necessarily mean you live within the city’s limits because parts of Boca Raton are in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

To find out if you are within city limits, you can input your address in the city’s City Limits Map.

Based on residency, City of Boca Raton and Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District residents have beach permit access to Spanish River Park, Red Reef Park, South Beach Park and Mizner Park. Mizner Park required a separate permit. Residents of unincorporated Palm Beach County have access only to South Beach Park.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz. Help support our work. Subscribe today.

