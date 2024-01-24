Bochenski: City should consider alternatives to Circle of Friends

Jan. 24—GRAND FORKS — The city of Grand Forks should begin looking at other providers to offer animal impound services, Mayor Brandon Bochenski said Tuesday.

The mayor told the Herald he supports putting out a request for proposal on the contract currently held by Circle of Friends animal shelter, though he said that didn't necessarily mean the city would terminate its relationship with the nonprofit.

"If you go for an RFP (request for proposal), it doesn't mean Circle of Friends couldn't be the winning proposal, but it gives us a chance to see what the options are," Bochenski said.

Bochenski's remarks came following a Monday night Committee of the Whole meeting where Grand Forks City Council members Dana Sande and Rebecca Osowski

endorsed beginning the process that potentially could replace the longtime city contractor

with another veterinary organization.

Bochenski first discussed Monday night's Committee of the Whole meeting on a Tuesday morning KNOX radio broadcast of "Critical Thought with Noah Chelliah."

The financially-embattled Circle of Friends has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after it

announced Jan. 5 it may cut many of its shelter services

without a significant cash infusion. The shelter is continuing to operate as the city pound under the terms of its 2023 agreement with the city, though it has not been compensated for services rendered in 2024 as of Monday.

Normally, the city and Circle of Friends would have signed off on an updated agreement Jan. 1, but that deadline passed without a new contract being signed.

City Administrator Todd Feland said Monday the shelter had been provided with a draft 2024 agreement that would raise the shelter's annual compensation to $198,625, retroactive to Jan. 1.

It was expected to go before the shelter's board of directors at their quarterly meeting Wednesday.

Bochenski said he would most likely sign off on the 2024 agreement at the Feb. 5 City Council meeting if it's approved by the Circle of Friends board, if only because the new agreement retains a clause allowing both parties to terminate the agreement with a 60-day notice.

"It makes sense to get one renewed for 2024, knowing that if we go with an RFP and we've got another option, it's probably a two-month window anyway to transfer that," Bochenski said.

Feland said Tuesday that at least one veterinary clinic had reached out to express interest in taking over animal impound services from Circle of Friends.

Circle of Friends spent some $944,050 in care costs for impounded animals in 2023. The city paid the agency $184,149.50 for its services. Elsewhere in North Dakota, comparably sized cities budgeted $70,000 to $280,000 to contract out or run their own city pounds.

In the KNOX broadcast, Bochenski endorsed an impound care model more like other cities. That included a "last resort" euthanasia model, which could come into conflict with the No-Kill status Circle of Friends' has maintained for several years.

He told the Herald the city would not financially support holding impounded animals indefinitely.

"If it continues with Circle of Friends, they're going to have to make that decision financially, because we're out of the picture after four days," Bochenski said.

He also endorsed taking more aggressive action to take on pet owners who fail to license their animals with the city and "repeat offenders" whose animals frequently end up in the pound.

He told the Herald that would extend to supporting Circle of Friends to recoup unpaid boarding fees on impounded animals, provided the shelter would work with the city on that issue.