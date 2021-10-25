Will Bod Australia (ASX:BOD) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Bod Australia (ASX:BOD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Bod Australia Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2021, Bod Australia had AU$8.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$5.9m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 17 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Bod Australia Growing?

Bod Australia actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 59% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 25% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Bod Australia has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Bod Australia To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Bod Australia seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$30m, Bod Australia's AU$5.9m in cash burn equates to about 19% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Bod Australia's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Bod Australia's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Bod Australia has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

On another note, Bod Australia has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

