Do You Like Bodal Chemicals Limited (NSE:BODALCHEM) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Bodal Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:BODALCHEM) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Bodal Chemicals’s P/E ratio is 7.71. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13%.

How Do I Calculate Bodal Chemicals’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bodal Chemicals:

P/E of 7.71 = ₹102 ÷ ₹13.23 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that Bodal Chemicals grew EPS by 20% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 18%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Bodal Chemicals’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.1) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Bodal Chemicals’s P/E.

Bodal Chemicals’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Bodal Chemicals, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Bodal Chemicals’s Balance Sheet

Bodal Chemicals has net debt worth 13% of its market capitalization. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Bodal Chemicals’s P/E Ratio

Bodal Chemicals’s P/E is 7.7 which is below average (16) in the IN market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.