Bode and Morgan Miller shed tears of joy as they reveal new baby’s gender

Maura Hohman
·3 min read

It's a girl for Bode and Morgan Miller!

The couple announced last week that they're expecting their sixth child together, and they shared the baby's sex on TODAY Monday, after hosting a gender reveal party over the weekend where their friends and family found out the happy news.

"Oh my gosh, we are so excited," Morgan Miller, a former pro volleyball player, told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The Millers said they had no idea what sex the baby would be until they saw the explosion of pink confetti on Sunday, prompting plenty of cheers and tears.

"Everyone has been so supportive that it was really such a cool reward to share it all together, especially after this last year with COVID and everything," Bode Miller added. "It was pretty amazing."

They went on to reveal how they shared the baby news with their other kids: sons Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and 18-month-old twins Asher and Aksel. The former Olympic skier is also dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships.

"We told them on St. Patrick's Day," the soon-to-be mom of six recalled. "I planned an elaborate scavenger hunt, and at the end of each clue was their pot of gold, and their pot of gold had a little treat plus a word, and they all had to pull their words out, and mix them together to figure out the sentence, and the sentence said, 'Another baby Miller, coming November 2020.' They were first completely shocked."

"Yesterday was really fun to see how excited they were (at the gender reveal party)," Bode Miller said.

The new baby will be the couple's first girl since losing their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, in 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor's pool.

"It is so special" to be welcoming another little girl, Morgan Miller told Savannah.

"I feel like I haven't fully got my head wrapped around it because every time I start thinking about it, I just start crying," she said. "To get to experience a relationship with a little girl again ... is going to be unbelievable."

The couple told TODAY's Natalie Morales back in 2019 that they were wishing for another girl.

"All of our kids are so unique, and it’s always a surprise," Bode Miller told People magazine when the couple announced their pregnancy news. "I think after losing Emmy, we both felt we wanted to try for a girl."

"We both just knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love," Morgan Miller added.

After Emmy died, the couple became advocates for teaching children how to survive in water from a young age to prevent future tragedies in their family and others. When Asher and Aksel were just 7 months old, the Millers sat down with TODAY to share how they'd been teaching the twins Infant Swimming Resource self-rescue instruction.

"If your child is crawling, they should be floating," Morgan Miller said at the time. "If your child is walking, they should be swimming."

